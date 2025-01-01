Woman in her 50’s shot while lying in bed in Antioch

Scene of second shooting at home on E. 6th Street in Antioch in less than two-and-a-half months. Herald file photo from Nov. 19, 2024.

At same home where shooting homicide occurred last November

By Allen D. Payton

According to Acting Antioch Police Lt. Bill Whitaker, “A call came in at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday of multiple shots in the 30 block of E. 6th Street. Patrol Officers responded to a Shotspotter activation of multiple shots into a residence. Patrol Officers found a female in her 50’s was shot at least once while laying in her bed. Officers rendered age until Con Fire responded and she was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.”

The investigation was assigned to Detective Cox and we are working on all suspect leads and evidence.

It appears to be a targeted incident and there’s no threat to the public.

Asked if that was the same location where a shooting occurred last fall, Whitaker said, We had a homicide at the same address.” That happened on Tuesday, November 19th, 2024. (See related article)

Asked if the two are related Whitaker said, “We don’t know at this point.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441, email a tip to tips@antiochca.gov, or the Investigations Bureau at (925) 779-6925. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



Scene of the home of shooting victim 11-19-24 ADPayton

