Visiting nature just got easier: Parking fees simplified, dog fees eliminated for 2025

Source: EBRPD

By Dave Mason, Public Information Supervisor, Public Affairs, East Bay Regional Park District

On Dec. 3, 2024, the East Bay Regional Park District Board of Directors voted unanimously to approve an updated fee schedule for 2025 that simplifies parking fees and eliminates dog fees, among other changes. The updated fee schedule became effective Jan. 1, 2025. Park District fees are reviewed annually and updated as needed.

The new fee schedule includes a flat $5 parking fee at East Bay Regional Parks, where kiosks are present. The flat fee makes it simpler and easier for the public to visit East Bay Regional Parks. Previously, parking fees ranged from $3 to $6 depending on the specific park. The new fee does not apply to Del Valle Regional Park on weekends and holidays April through Labor Day, which has a flat $10 entrance fee on those peak days that covers parking and other fees.

Dog fees have also been eliminated for 2025. Dogs are required to be on leash in designated areas, including trailheads, parking lots, paved trails, and picnic areas. Dogs must also be on leash around horses and in parks where cattle are present. The dog fee was $2. Visit www.ebparks.org/dogs for more information.

A dog permit is still required to walk more than three dogs at a time. Professional dog walkers are required to obtain a permit regardless of how many dogs they walk at one time. Visit www.ebparks.org/permits for details.

The updated fee schedule for 2025 also includes changes to swimming fees, day camp fees, special event fees, concessionaire fees, parking citation penalties, and vehicle release fees.

East Bay Regional Parks fees help recover, in part, the costs of providing a service. The updated fee schedule streamlines pricing and better reflects the cost of services and impacts on the Park District.

To view the fee schedule for 2025, visit www.ebparks.org/sites/default/files/2025-Fee-Schedule.pdf.

The East Bay Regional Park District is the largest regional park system in the nation, comprising 73 parks, 55 miles of shoreline, and over 1,330 miles of trails for hiking, biking, horseback riding, and environmental education. The Park District receives an estimated 30 million visits annually throughout Alameda and Contra Costa counties in the San Francisco Bay Area.



