Black History Month Contest for students

Entry deadline: Feb. 18

Presented by Grace Bible Fellowship of Antioch and Grace Arms

The Black History Month Contest is open to all grade school students in Contra Costa County school districts. Two winners will be selected from each category. The contest categories are Essay, Art and Entrepreneurial. Students may only enter one submission per category. Winners will receive a scholarship check ($100-$500) after graduating from high school and going to college.

Eligibility: Each contestant must be a student in the Contra Costa County School District. Entry dates: All entries must be submitted to Anthony Randolph by Tuesday, February 18, 2025.

Email: webmaster@gbfofantioch.org or delivered to Grace Bible Fellowship Church; 3415 Oakley Rd. Antioch, CA, 94509. Phone 925 522-2017.



2025 Black History Contest Rules_p2





2025 Black History Contest Rules_p1

