Register for Coyote Hills Winter Whirlwind Camp Dec 30-Jan 3

By City of Antioch Recreation Department

Bundle up and join us for a chilling adventure at Coyote Hills Winter Whirlwind Camp! Glide into action-packed fun with winter sports and unleash your creativity with cozy arts & craft projects. Enjoy everything from creating winter sculptures to campfire stories and hot cocoa with friends new and old! Don’t miss out on this whirlwind-of-a-week!

For boys and girls ages at least 5 years but less than 12 years 11 months.

Register here: Activity detail | City of Antioch Online Recreation Services.


