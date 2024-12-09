Postal Inspection Service offers $150,000 reward in search for female robbery suspect of Antioch Letter Carrier

Source: USPIS

By Allen D. Payton

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest of a female suspect for robbery of an Antioch Letter Carrier on Nov. 29, 2024.

The USPIS issued the following announcement on Dec. 6th:

“The suspect was described as a medium build female, in her mid-20s to early 30s, and 5’6″-5’7″ feet tall. She was wearing a black or blue hooded sweatshirt, with a Covid mask or scarf covering her mouth. She was last seen running westbound on Lawton Street.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) involved in the robbery of a United States Postal Service (USPS) letter carrier at gun point. The incident occurred on November 29, 2024, at approximately 6:40 p.m., while delivering mail on Lawton Street in Antioch, CA 94509.

TAKE NO ACTION TO APPREHEND THESE PERSONS YOURSELF

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the: U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say ‘Law Enforcement’)

Reference Case No. 4432888

All information will be kept strictly confidential.”

Or file a report online at Report – United States Postal Inspection Service.



USPIS WANTED_POSTER_Antioch-11.29.24

