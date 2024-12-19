Presented in coordination with Seven Stars Baptist Church and Midnight Basketball League

Last day to register: Dec. 19

By Yvette Williams

Antioch Seasons of Sharing event on Saturday, Dec. 21, will feature free photos with Santa Claus, live entertainment, gifts, games and activities for the entire family, free groceries and free pop-up Community Boutique. The event will be held from 12:00-4:00 p.m. at Antioch Middle School, 1500 D Street.

Community Supportive Programs

Employment opportunities

Free Community resources

Free Mental Health

Union Apprenticeship Employment Sign Up

Free Hot Lunch & Free toy giveaways will be provided until supplies run out.

The last day to register is December 19, 2024. Secondly due to our limited supplies of toys, this event is for our Antioch community members only. All children registered will need to be present for Gift Giving. All Antioch residents will need proof of where they live in Antioch. This information will be verified at the registration table upon entering.

We are grateful for any toy donations or financial support to the success of the event. Anyone can donate through this site, via the donation option. Additionally, we have an Amazon Wish List to guide you. $25 and under https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/JP44T9CR7EDR?ref_=wl_share

For toy drop-offs we will have volunteers at our registration table, ready to receive donations. We can also make alternative arrangements if needed.

For Vendors or community member questions please call or email me directly at (925) 658-8278 or Yvette4Hope@gmail.com. Please follow my Eventbrite page for future Community Events open to the public.

For more information and to register visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1105967541689.



