Antioch shoplifter arrested for felony day after Prop 36 goes into effect

Photos: Antioch PD

Vehicle towed

By Antioch Police Department

Would you look at that! Prop 36, VOTED ON BY YOU, is making immediate impacts on the community!

Yesterday, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, Target called 9-1-1 to report a sneaky thief was inside shoplifting! The man arrived in a white Escalade and was stealing multiple items inside the store! Officer Pedreira was quick on scene with a response time of 1 minute and 5 seconds! The would-be pilferer was located placing the stolen items in the vehicle! He was detained and thanks to Prop 36 and his history of theft, his misdemeanor is now a FELONY! He was transported and booked into jail!!

Photos: Antioch PD

Last week, this habitual swindler’s five-finger-discount would have earned him a citation, today it earned him a Felony charge and a trip to jail!

We even took his car-to-car jail for its role in the crime!



Shoplifter arrest 12-19-24 2 APD





Shoplifter arrest 12-19-24 1 APD

