More lame duck actions: Antioch council to consider major issues, response to Grand Jury report again

By Allen D. Payton

Just two weeks before a new council majority is seated, with Antioch’s new mayor and two members to be sworn in, defeated Mayor Lamar Hernández-Thorpe has placed a variety of major issues on the agenda for the current council to decide during their “lame duck” meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024. A lame duck government meeting occurs whenever an elected board meets after its successors are elected.

Prior to the regular session at 7:00 p.m., the council will hold a Closed Session beginning at 6:00 p.m. to discuss a significant exposure to anticipated litigation and two lawsuits, one by the mother of a man who died following interactions with police and one by the Antioch Police Officers Association.

The one issue that is the responsibility of the current council is their response to the scathing report from the Civil Grand Jury, from earlier this year. But the other major issues the current mayor has placed on the agenda include hiring a search firm for recruiting a permanent police chief, giving authority to the Planning Commission to approve tentative maps, appointments of two members to the Planning Commission, one to the Parks and Recreation Commission and two to the Police Oversight Commission, all of which could be left to the new mayor and council majority to decide.

The council will also consider giving a city-owned parcel on E. 18th Street to Con Fire for a new station, directing city staff to discuss with the county the use of a 4.7-acre city-owned lot on Delta Fair Blvd. for homeless shelter, and adopting a Climate Action and Resilience Plan.

The council will also consider under item #15 potential upgrades to the Antioch Amtrak Station to help keep it from being closed or decommissioned in the next two to three years as is the current approved plan of the San Joaquins Joint Powers Authority which oversees the Amtrak service in and through Antioch. Finally, under item #15, the council will consider allocating $60,000 for a Chinese Commemoration Public Art Project in the area of Rivertown which was the City’s Chinatown in the 1800’s.

Organizational chart of how the general law City of Antioch is supposed to operate as pointed out in the Grand Jury report.

Response to Grand Jury Report

Under agenda item #1, carried over twice from previous meetings, the council will consider, “Approving an addendum to specific Findings and Recommendations identified in the Grand Jury Noncompliance letters dated October 3, 2024 in response to the Findings and Recommendations resulting from the 2023-2024 Contra Costa County Civil Grand Jury report of June 12, 2024 entitled: “Challenges Facing the City of Antioch” Addendum; and 2) Authorizing the Mayor to sign and submit it to the Contra Costa County Civil Grand Jury.”

Hiring Search Firm for Police Chief Recruitment

Under the Consent Calendar item #6L, the council will consider hiring executive search firm Bob Hall & Associates to recruit a permanent police chief. According to the city staff report, in September, the City issued a Request for Qualifications to attract qualified recruitment firms capable of conducting a nationwide search. The Human Resources Department contacted 29 firms and of those contacted, seven firms submitted applications.

On Oct. 31st, City staff and a representative from the Antioch Police Oversight Commission evaluated and ranked the applications based on the firms’ experience, proposed recruitment strategies, cost effectiveness, commitment to diversity and ability to meet the City’s timeline and goals. Two firms were identified as the closest matches to the criteria and were interviewed, during which they outlined “their strategies and processes for engaging the community and fostering trust between the Police Department and community members.” Bob Hall & Associates was ranked the highest and selected.

The Huntington Beach-based firm’s most recent police chief recruitment effort was in the City of Vallejo. According to the company’s LinkedIn profile, it’s founder and namesake, Bob Hall, passed away “on July 12, 2024, after a 5-month battle with cancer.”

Efforts to reach the firm to determine how long they’ve been in business and which team member(s) will be conducting the recruitment search and efforts to reach Interim Chief Brian Addington to learn how many hours he has remaining to work in his position were unsuccessful prior to publication time.

Allowing Planning Commission Approval of Tentative Maps

According to the city staff report for agenda item #7, “In order to streamline Antioch’s development review process and make it more consistent with neighboring jurisdictions and the goals of the Housing Element, this proposed ordinance (“Ordinance”) amends AMC (Antioch Municipal Code) Title 9, Chapter 4, Articles 1 and 3 to assign the Planning Commission the sole authority to approve Tentative Maps as the Advisory Agency in compliance with the Subdivision Map Act, while designating the City Council to act as the Appeals Board for Tentative Map decisions and to continue approving Final Maps.”

Meeting Information

meeting at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 200 H Street in historic, downtown Rivertown. The meeting can also be seen via livestream on the City’s website or viewed on either Comcast local cable channel 24 or AT&T U-verse channel 99. See the complete agenda packet.

See separate article about the City’s Climate Action and Resilience Plan. An effort to reach Mike Rains, the attorney for the Antioch Police Officers Association for more details about their lawsuit was also unsuccessful prior to publication time.

Please check back later for any updates to this report.



