Kaiser Permanente’s Medicare Health Plan in California tied for Highest Rating in the state

High rating reflects the expert medicine, seamless care and outstanding service provided to Kaiser’s 1.4 million Medicare Advantage members

OAKLAND, CA — Kaiser Permanente’s Medicare health plan in California is rated among the best in the state for providing high-quality, seamless care, and outstanding service to its 1.4 million Medicare Advantage members.

This year, the Kaiser Permanente Medicare health plan in California received 4.5 out of 5 stars, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) 2025 Star Ratings. In addition, the Kaiser Permanente Medicare health plan in California is tied for the highest star rating in the state.

“These ratings demonstrate our commitment to providing high-quality care and exceptional service to all of our Northern California members, including our Medicare Advantage members,” said Carrie Owen Plietz, FACHE, president of Kaiser Permanente’s Northern California region. “Kaiser Permanente is routinely recognized as being among the nation’s best for improving the health and well-being of our members and patients.”

The Kaiser Permanente Medicare health plan in California has been highly rated – with mostly 4.5 and 5 star ratings – for the past 15 years.

“Our clinicians work together across all specialties to ensure personalized, high-quality care for our patients,” said Maria Ansari, MD, FACC, CEO and executive director of The Permanente Medical Group. “The CMS Star Ratings, along with our nation-leading NCQA ratings, demonstrate the commitment of our physicians and care teams to provide all of our patients with the exceptional and compassionate care they need to live long, healthy lives.”

Ratings reflect high-quality care and service

Every year, CMS publishes Medicare Advantage (Part C) and Medicare prescription drug plan (Part D) ratings. The ratings offer consumers a way to compare the quality of Medicare plans.

To develop the ratings, CMS considers many areas of care and service. For example, it looks at how well health plans keep members healthy and manage their chronic conditions. CMS also considers patient experiences, customer service, patient access, and pharmacy services.

Kaiser Permanente provides care to more than 1.9 million Medicare members in 8 states and the District of Columbia.

Northern and Southern California are rated together as one contract with CMS. Kaiser Permanente’s Dual Eligible-Special Needs Plan (D-SNP) H-contract (H8794) began in California on January 1, 2024, and is too new to be measured for the 2025 Star Ratings. It will be eligible beginning with the 2026 Star Ratings if the contract has sufficient enrollees and measures rated.

Ongoing recognition for Kaiser Permanente’s health plans

The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) also recently ranked Kaiser Permanente Northern California’s health plans as the highest rated in California – and among the highest in the nation – for providing expert, coordinated care, and exceptional service.

Kaiser Permanente’s Medicare and commercial health plans in Northern California each received 4.5 out of 5 stars, according to NCQA’s 2024 Health Plan Ratings. This was the ninth ratings period that Kaiser Permanente Northern California was the highest-rated plan in the region and among the highest in the country. Nationally, only 8% of the health plans are rated 4.5 stars or higher.

NCQA also ranked Kaiser Permanente Northern California health plans as best in the state for overall treatment, prevention, equity, and patient experience.

Enrolling in a Kaiser Permanente Medicare Health Plan

Medicare’s annual enrollment period for all 2025 Medicare health plans begins on October 15 and runs through December 7, 2024.

Medicare beneficiaries can learn more about the CMS’ star ratings and Kaiser Permanente’s Medicare health plans by visiting kp.org/medicarestars.

