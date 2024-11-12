To commemorate the racial integration of schools in 1960

“Racism is a grown up disease, let’s stop using our kids to spread it.” – Ruby Bridges

By Allen D. Payton

Students at Antioch’s Dallas Ranch Middle School will participate in the annual Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day this Thursday, Nov. 14 to commemorate the day in 1960 when the namesake walked into a racially integrated school. On Thursday, students and families are encouraged to walk to school to demonstrate a shared commitment to ending racism and celebrate the impact of courage, resilience and unity.

According to the Ruby Bridges Foundation website, “Six-year-old Ruby Bridges stepped into the history books in 1960 when she integrated William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans becoming a national icon for the civil rights movement. Today her story continues to inspire the next generation of leaders to end racism together one step at a time.”

According to her Wikipedia page, Bridges was one of six black children to pass the test that determined whether they could go to the all-white school. “Two of the six decided to stay at their old school, Bridges went to Frantz by herself, and three children (Gail Etienne, Leona Tate and Tessie Prevost) were transferred to the all-white McDonogh No. 19 Elementary School. All four 6-year-old girls were escorted to school by federal marshals during the first day they attended the two schools. In the following days of that year, federal marshals continued to escort them.”

About the experience that day for the activist, civil rights icon, author and speaker, according to Bridges’ website, “Greeted by an angry mob and escorted by federal marshals, Ruby bravely crossed the threshold of this school and into history single-handedly initiating the desegregation of New Orleans’ public schools.

The Walk to School Day initiative, the foundation’s website continues, “started with a question from a group of AAA School Safety Patrollers from Martin Elementary in South San Francisco. Nearly 60 years later, as they were hearing Ruby’s story for the first time, and learning about her courage and bravery, they thought there should be a day to commemorate the movement she started. These students took their idea to the State Legislature and today the Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day will be recognized by the state of California on November 14 each year. Like Ruby, they lead the way and set an example for all of us to follow.

“Today, Schools like Martin Elementary and Ruby Bridges Elementary in Alameda, California and Ruby Bridges Elementary in Woodinville, Washington continue to honor Ruby’s legacy in their own way. The latest initiative being The Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day. An annual day of dialogue to commemorate her historic steps. These students will continue the conversation and take part in their own forms of activism to bring an end to racism and all forms of bullying.”



