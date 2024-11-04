Antioch man arrested in Benicia for drugs, shoplifting, possessing burglary tools

Antioch resident Gabriel Ryan Henry arrested on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. Photo: Benicia PD

Has history of arrests dating back to 2014, twice for shoplifting less than $950; already out of custody

By Benicia Police Department

During the late night hours on Sunday, Nov. 3rd, officers made contact with a driver for multiple vehicle code violations in the 1900 Block of E. 2nd Street. During the initial conversation officers noticed a meth pipe visible in the vehicle. Upon further search, the suspect, 48-year-old male out of Antioch, Gabriel Ryan Henry was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

Also found were Norco pill (without prescription), burglary tools, multiple plastic bottles smelling of gasoline, a collection of flexible hoses, bolt cutters, and approximately $500 of stolen groceries from the Benicia Safeway. The suspect’s car was impounded, and he was arrested and booked into County Jail without incident.

The five-foot, nine-inch tall, 230-pound Hispanic suspect was charged with the following crimes:

11377(A) HS: Possess controlled substance (M)

11350(A) HS: Possess narcotic controlled substance (M)

11364(A) HS: Possess unlawful paraphernalia (M)

4060 BP: Possess controlled substances without a prescription (M)

466 PC: Possess/etc burglary tools (M)

459.5(A) PC: Shoplifting (M)

Case #24-1642

According to localcrimenews.com, Henry’s bail was set at $7,500 and has a history of arrests by dating back to 2014 by multiple agencies including Concord PD, Walnut Creek PD, Clayton PD, Dublin PD and the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with a variety of crimes including petty theft, drug possession, receiving or concealing stolen property and shoplifting.

According to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office, Henry was released early Monday morning, Nov. 4th.



Gabriel Ryan Henry arrested 11-03-24 Benicia PD

