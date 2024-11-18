18-year-old Antioch male injured in Election Day shooting

17th in city since Sept. 2nd, first since council approved Violence Reduction Initiative

By Lt. Matthew Koch #3018, Antioch Police Field Services Division

On Tuesday, November 05, 2024, at approximately 12:42 PM, Antioch police officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Sycamore Drive and Peppertree Way. Officers arrived on scene and located evidence of a shooting in the 2100 block of Peppertree Way. While officers canvassed the scene, an 18-year-old male victim arrived at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

Through the investigation, it was determined the victim was at the scene of the shooting. The 18-year-old victim is in critical but stable condition and is expected to survive. This case is in the preliminary stages and the names of the parties involved are not being released at this time.

The shooting is the 17th in the city since September 2nd which claimed the lives of two men. It’s the first since the council approved the Violence Reduction Initiative paying up to $200 per hour for overtime to outside agency officers and for the use of their equipment and focused on both the Sycamore corridor and Cavallo Road neighborhood. The initiative is designed to assist the “understaffed, overworked police department”, according to District 1 Councilwoman Tamisha Torres-Walker in whose district 16 of the shootings have occurred.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.