Suspect arrested for multiple Antioch sexual assault cases over past 10 years

Robert Chukwuemeka Chuksorji. Photo by APD

Robert Chukwuemeka Chuksorji held on $2 million bail; police ask any other victims to come forward

By Sgt. Whitaker #6155, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

On June 24, 2024 at 6:36 AM, the Antioch Police arrested a suspect wanted for a violent sexual assault. During the investigation, several other victims were identified and provided crucial information to the case. The Antioch Police Department Investigations Bureau began investigating multiple cases over the past ten years.

The suspect, 37-year-old Robert Chukwuemeka Chuksorji (born 10/17/87), would meet women either in person or online, obtain their phone number and begin a texting relationship. Chuksorji would then plan to meet the victim, which would later turn into a sexual assault. Chuksorji was ultimately caught, and charges have been filed against him

During the investigation, detectives determined that there could be other unreported sexual assaults and victims related to Chuksorji. Chuksorji may have used several other names throughout the years. If you have been victimized by this individual, please contact the Antioch Police Department immediately.

According to the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office, as of Monday, October 14, 2024, he was still in custody. The six-foot, two-inch tall, 175-pound Chuksorji is being held in the Martinez Detention Facility with bail set at $2 million. His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 22 at 8:30 AM in Delta Superior Court, Dept. 04 in Pittsburg.

According to localcrimenews.com, Chuksorji was also arrested in 2017 by Antioch PD on July 27, 2016 on an outstanding warrant.

This is an active investigation, and no further information will be released at this time. Any tips or other information can be directed to Antioch Police Detective Allen at (925) 779-6923 or by email aallen@antiochca.gov.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



