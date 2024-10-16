Op-Ed: LMC professor supports re-election of Sandoval for Contra Costa College Board Ward 5

As mail-in ballots have now arrived at voters’ homes, I felt it was important to voice why I strongly support Fernando Sandoval for re-election as Board Trustee for the Contra Costa Community College District, Ward 5.

His area of the district includes the communities of Pittsburg, Antioch, Bay Point, Oakley, Discovery Bay, Byron, Clyde and Clayton and Brentwood where I lived for 43 years. I am also a professor of World Languages at Los Medanos College where I have been teaching for nearly 40 years which is the primary campus in Trustee Sandoval’s district along with the Brentwood campus. I personally know the challenges students face in striving to reach their educational goals, as well as the opportunities an education provides in advancing their futures.

I first met Fernando Sandoval in 2016 in the East County community. I was impressed with his commitment to cultural awareness, student success, particularly those from marginalized backgrounds. I also appreciated his understanding of how the college campus, students’ families and the community at large need to work together to ensure that students achieve their goals.

In past years, the district has dealt with budgetary challenges, faculty contract disputes, district leadership turnover and the decrease in student enrollment numbers, to name a few. When Trustee Sandoval was elected in 2020, he brought a high level of visionary leadership, positive collaboration, commitment, integrity and a strong work ethic needed to help guide the District in a proactive pathway.

Fernando also brought over 25 years of professional expertise in the banking, finance and technology industries to cooperatively address the budget deficit issues facing the District, including with members of the Board of Trustees. Through most of his four-year tenure, his financial knowledge and leadership have been extremely valuable in helping to guide budgetary and policy decisions, particularly during the unprecedented impact of Covid-19.

Trustee Sandoval has been open to listening to faculty leadership and classified staff in understanding our key priorities so a supportive learning environment can be created for students. But just as importantly, he has been accessible to students to listen to their concerns and suggestions for improving issues and engaging students in the Board’s policy-making process. I have met many civic leaders and community residents who have said how refreshing it is to have a college board leader who is so visible and engaged in meeting and listening to their thoughts at neighborhood meetings and community events.

His commitment to ensuring the college district and the community is reflective in his solution- based decision-making and is why he was honored for his public service with the 2020 Cesar Chavez Award for Exemplary Community Service presented by Los Medanos College.

Trustee Fernando Sandoval “walks his talk!” He is totally committed to a “student for success” approach! These past four years he has shown to be a leader we can respect and count on! He brings strong leadership with an innovative vision for solutions for the students and residents of Contra Costa County.

I encourage my fellow voters to re-elect Fernando Sandoval as Board Trustee of the Contra Costa Community College District on November 5th!

Dr. Laurie Huffman Leyva

Faculty, Los Medanos College

Resident, Brentwood