Motorcyclist dies in Antioch traffic collision Monday morning



By Lt. Matthew Koch #3018, Antioch Police Field Services Division



On October 28, 2024, at approximately 10:58 AM, Antioch Police officers responded to reports of a solo motorcyclist down in the 4300 block of Hillcrest Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found the 43-year-old (Antioch resident) motorcyclist on the ground, suffering from major injuries, and unresponsive. Unfortunately, the motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Hillcrest Avenue was temporarily closed between Hidden Glen Drive and Via Dora Drive.

Traffic Accident Investigators took over the investigation. This collision investigation is in the preliminary stages and the names of the parties involved are not being released at this time. Based on preliminary information at the scene, it was determined the solo motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Hillcrest Avenue at a high rate of speed and collided with the sidewalk where he was ejected from the motorcycle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441 or Traffic Collision Investigator Sergeant Green at 925-779-6864, email rgreen@antiochca.gov.