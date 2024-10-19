More invasive mosquitoes found in Antioch almost daily

Male (left) and female (center and right) Ae. aegypti mosquitoes. By E.A. Goeldi, 1905

By Nola Woods, Public Affairs Director, Contra Costa Mosquito and Vector Control District

Source: CCMVCD

The Contra Costa Mosquito and Vector Control District (District) confirms more of the invasive mosquito species Aedes aegypti have been found earlier this month at various locations in Antioch. This mosquito species, which has the common name, the Yellow Fever mosquito, is capable of transmitting Zika, dengue fever, Chikungunya, and yellow fever viruses. In response, the District will continue to perform more door-to-door inspections on Saturdays in the area bordered by Highway 4 to the north, Bluerock Drive to the south, Lone Tree Way to the west, and Deer Valley Road to the east.

The District first identified Aedes aegypti mosquitoes in Antioch in late September, when they were collected during a backyard inspection. As additional trapping and inspections were conducted in the neighborhood, more invasive mosquitoes were found prompting the District to set mosquito traps throughout the area and conduct door-to-door inspections to determine how widespread the infestation is. During these inspections, we have found mosquito larvae (young mosquitoes) in common backyard items that can hold water, including potted plant saucers, buckets, wheelbarrows, fountains, and toys. As more adult and young mosquitoes are found, the District’s search area continues to expand.

Invasive mosquitoes location map. Source: CCMVCD

“The fact that we continue to find young and adult mosquitoes as we expand our search area suggests this mosquito population may have been in Antioch for at least several months. We will continue to conduct surveillance and inspections until the weather cools this year and mosquito activity becomes less likely,” said Steve Schutz, Ph.D., Scientific Programs Manager.

Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are very small (about 1/4 inch), with black bodies and white stripes. They were first introduced to Southern California more than 10 years ago. Since then, they have moved from Southern California to Shasta County and are now established in 24 counties across the state. Because these mosquitoes lay sticky eggs above the water line in any size container that holds water, they can be transported to new areas easily and are often introduced through travel, particularly as people move from area to area and accidentally transport these mosquitoes in potted plants or other outdoor containers.

To reduce the risk of these mosquitoes, it is important that residents:

Dump out any amount of standing water.

Place liquid soap on a scrub brush, and scrub the now-empty bird baths, containers, outdoor pet dishes, garden pots, buckets, potted plant saucers, and anything else that can hold water outdoors to remove the stick eggs.

Report any day-biting mosquitoes by calling the District at (925) 685-9301 or online.

Contra Costa Mosquito and Vector Control District, an independent special district and public health agency, is located at 155 Mason Circle in Concord.



