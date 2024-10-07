Antioch, Deer Valley win big at Turlock band competition, Deer Valley sweeps 35th Annual Delta Band Review

Antioch High and Deer Valley High winners of Pitman Preview of Champions on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. Photo: AUSD

By Antioch Unified School District

On Saturday, Sep 28, 2024, the Antioch and Deer Valley high school bands attended the first competition of the season and marched away winners. Held in Turlock, the bands snapped up a few trophies at the Pitman Preview of Champions, the first event in the Northern California Band Association‘s fall lineup of band reviews.

AHS: 1st place parade band division 3A and 4th place overall street percussion.

DVHS: 1st place parade band division 1A, 2nd place overall street percussion, and senior James Kyle Imperio won 1st place overall mace Drum Major.

The bands are separated into divisions based on the number of students in the bands and they compete against similarly sized schools.

DVHS Drum Major James Kyle Imperio and Band perform on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. Photos: AUSD

Delta Band Review The 35th Annual Delta Band Review on Saturday, Oct. 5th, Delta Band Review had a record number of participating schools with 26 entries competing.

In addition to the parade component, some also competed in concert and jazz competitions.

During this 35th event, Deer Valley cleaned up with first place parade band 1A, first place concert band division 2A, 2nd place overall drumline, and Drum Major Sweepstakes (James Kyle Imperio).

The Antioch High Band prepares to perform, and the Deer Valley High winning Drumline performs on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. Photos AUSD

Antioch High kicked off the event but, as the host, was not eligible for awards.

Courtney Emery, AHS music director, thanked the many volunteers led by its band backers group and others.

Applause to all!

See more photos at www.facebook.com/ausd.k12.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



AHS Band & DVHS Drumline 10-05-24 AUSD





DVHS Drum Major & Band 10-05-24 AUSD





AHS & DVHS winners of Pitman Preview of Champions 09-28-24 AUSD

