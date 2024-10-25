Annual National Drug Take Back Day Saturday, Oct. 26
By Antioch Police Department
Join us this Saturday, October 26th, from 10 am to 2 pm at the DEA Take Back event! Dispose of your unused medications safely and anonymously at convenient local drop-off locations nationwide. Locate a collection site near you: www.DEATakeBack.com.
Solid and liquid medications may be disposed. No medical sharps will be accepted.
Where: Antioch Police Department
300 L Street, Antioch
Inside the front lobby
From 10:00am to 2:00 pm.
the attachments to this post:
DEA Natl Drug Take-Back Day APD 102624