Annual National Drug Take Back Day Saturday, Oct. 26

By Antioch Police Department

Join us this Saturday, October 26th, from 10 am to 2 pm at the DEA Take Back event! Dispose of your unused medications safely and anonymously at convenient local drop-off locations nationwide. Locate a collection site near you: www.DEATakeBack.com.

Solid and liquid medications may be disposed. No medical sharps will be accepted.

Where: Antioch Police Department
300 L Street, Antioch
Inside the front lobby
From 10:00am to 2:00 pm.


