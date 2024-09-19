«
»

Antioch Chamber Business Expo & Job Fair Sept. 26

By Michael Gabrielson, Board President, Antioch Chamber of Commerce

You’re invited to the Antioch Business Expo & Job Fair! This exciting event is happening at Antioch Community Center on Thursday, September 26th 4:30pm – 7:30pm. Over 50 businesses and organizations will be showcasing their services. There will be food & wine samples, giveaways and great raffle prizes!

Please come show your support for local businesses in our community.

The Antioch Community Center is located at Prewett Family Park, 4703 Lone Tree Way.


the attachments to this post:


2024 Antioch Biz Expo & Job Fair


This entry was posted on Thursday, September 19th, 2024 at 9:00 am and is filed under Business, Jobs. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

No Comments so far.

Leave a Reply