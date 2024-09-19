By Michael Gabrielson, Board President, Antioch Chamber of Commerce

You’re invited to the Antioch Business Expo & Job Fair! This exciting event is happening at Antioch Community Center on Thursday, September 26th 4:30pm – 7:30pm. Over 50 businesses and organizations will be showcasing their services. There will be food & wine samples, giveaways and great raffle prizes!

Please come show your support for local businesses in our community.

The Antioch Community Center is located at Prewett Family Park, 4703 Lone Tree Way.



