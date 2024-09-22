Antioch businesses, vehicle struck by gunfire Antioch Saturday night
By Lt. John Fortner, Antioch Police Field Services Division – Patrol
On Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, at 7:56 pm Antioch Police officers responded to the 1100 block of Sycamore Drive on reports of several gunshots being fired. Several officers responded immediately, and once on scene they searched the area. Officers did not locate any victims struck by gunfire however, they located three businesses and one parked vehicle (unoccupied) that were struck by gunfire. The suspects fled the area in a vehicle and were not located by police.
No gunshot victims have come forward or been identified at this time. Evidence was collected and the investigation is ongoing.
