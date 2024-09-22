Antioch businesses, vehicle struck by gunfire Antioch Saturday night

Businesses in the Sycamore Square shopping center were struck by gunfire Saturday night, Sept. 21, 2024. Herald file photo.

By Lt. John Fortner, Antioch Police Field Services Division – Patrol

On Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, at 7:56 pm Antioch Police officers responded to the 1100 block of Sycamore Drive on reports of several gunshots being fired. Several officers responded immediately, and once on scene they searched the area. Officers did not locate any victims struck by gunfire however, they located three businesses and one parked vehicle (unoccupied) that were struck by gunfire. The suspects fled the area in a vehicle and were not located by police.

No gunshot victims have come forward or been identified at this time. Evidence was collected and the investigation is ongoing.



Sycamore Square shopping center sign 09-2021 & APD badge

