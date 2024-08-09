Former Antioch mayor, city treasurer to challenge councilwoman for treasurer’s office

Former Mayor and City Treasurer Jim Davis takes his oath of office at the Antioch City Clerk’s Office on Friday, Aug. 8, 2024, to run for City Treasurer, again. Photo: Davis for Treasurer

It’s Jim Davis vs. Lori Ogorchock, so far

By Allen D. Payton

Former Antioch mayor and city treasurer, Jim Davis, filed to run for treasure again in the November election, challenging District 2 Councilwoman Lori Ogorchock. Incumbent Lauren Posada, who beat Davis in 2020, is not seeking re-election. As a result, the filing period is extended until next Wednesday, Aug. 14 at 5:00 p.m.

Ogorchock filed her paperwork on Thursday, according to the City Clerk’s report.

A press release announcing Davis’ campaign reads, “Having worked and served with integrity and distinction for 35 years in the private sector and 16 years in the public sector including City Treasurer for the City of Antioch, I have extensive experience and knowledge to honorably serve and fulfill the duties of the office of City Treasurer for the City of Antioch”

“Antioch needs a dedicated, transparent and independent watchdog to oversee the function of this important office,” he continued. “It’s imperative Antioch fully comprehends our serious financial strains as well as our operating budget and financial reserves including stewardship over our investment accounts and policies.”

Davis has a background in banking.

Having been gerrymandered out of her district by the council majority in 2022, Ogorchock is precluded from running for re-election to the city council. At one point she considered running for mayor but chose not to. Ogorchock’s background is as a real estate agent.

A third candidate, Jorge R. Rojas, Jr., pulled papers on Wednesday, but had not yet filed them as of Friday. An effort to reach Ogorchock for comment was unsuccessful prior to publication time.

Please check back later for any updates to this report.



Jim Davis for Antioch City Treasurer

