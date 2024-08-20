Board of Administrative Appeals Vice Chair Webster runs again for Antioch City Council

Source: Antwon Webster for Antioch City Council campaign

By Allen D. Payton

Antwon Webster officially announced his campaign for Antioch City Council in District 3 on Monday, August 12, 2024 to replace incumbent Lori Ogorchock who can’t run again since she was gerrymandered out and into District 4 by the mayor and council majority during redistricting in 2022. This is Webster’s second run for the city council having placed fourth out of the four candidates in the race. He faces two candidates this year.

Although he’s just now officially announcing, Webster filed his intent to run last October and formed his campaign committee last November and began loaning and spending funds soon after.

Following is the press release from Webster’s campaign announcing his entry into the race:

“As we approach the Antioch City Council election, we have a unique opportunity to shape the future of our community. Antwon Webster is that transformative leader ready to ignite a movement towards city improvements. With a background as a U.S. Air Force veteran and a dedicated public servant, Antwon embodies the hope and determination we need to create a better Antioch.”

His campaign offers a five-part platform:

“Thriving Local Economy – Antwon envisions bustling streets filled with thriving local businesses, where entrepreneurship flourishes and job opportunities abound. He is passionate about economic development and is dedicated to supporting local entrepreneurs through job fairs and initiatives that connect residents to meaningful employment, revitalizing the economy and fostering pride in the community.

Empowered Youth- Antwon imagines a future where youth are not just participants but leaders in shaping their community. By expanding youth engagement programs, he aims to provide mentorship and resources that inspire creativity and resilience, creating community centers alive with activities that empower young people to chase their dreams.

A Safer Antioch – He envisions a community where families feel safe, children can play freely, and elders can walk with confidence. Antwon advocates for safety initiatives that build strong, trusting relationships between residents and law enforcement, fostering unity and shared responsibility through vibrant neighborhood watch programs and community events.

Modern Infrastructure – Antwon is passionate about infrastructure improvement, advocating for parks, transportation, and community facilities that enhance quality of life. He envisions Antioch as a clean, inviting, and vibrant place where families can gather and enjoy its beautiful landscapes and amenities.

Building a Community That Grows and Thrives”

Webster has demonstrated a “commitment to serving his country and his community” his campaign announcement states. “Through his campaign, he seeks to ensure that the voices of Antioch residents are heard, and that the community thrives.”

He “possesses the knowledge and skills necessary for effective governance and community development,” and Webster’s announcement speaks of “His diverse professional background” with experience as a “project manager, design engineer, accountant, and electrician” and “business owner.”

Community Service

“In addition to his military and professional achievements, Antwon has taken on leadership roles within the community,” the announcement states.

He was appointed to the City of Antioch Board of Administrative Appeals, for which he currently serves as vice chair, “where he advocates for residents’ rights and a cleaner, safer community,” his campaign announcement reads. Webster also serves as president of the Antioch-Chichibu Sister City Organization, is founder of the non-profit EastBay Forward Economic Development Association and is the former president of Kiwanis Club of the Delta-Antioch.

“He is committed to enhancing public safety, fostering economic growth, and supporting youth programs in Antioch,” his campaign states. “His experiences have fueled his passion for public service, inspiring him to run for the Antioch City Council in District 3. Antwon aims to bring positive change and address key issues facing the city.”

Military Service, Education, Career Experience

His full name is Antwon Ramón Webster, Sr. and he is a U.S. Air Force veteran, having served a tour in Iraq and another in the United Arab Emirates from 2008 to 2010, in the global war on terrorism. He has earned a master’s degree in Public Administration and a bachelor’s in Global Supply Chain Management, both from DeVry University, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Webster currently works as the Senior Chief Logistics Manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in the Sacramento District after being promoted since the last election in 2020.

He owns 1st CLAS Manufacturing LLC based in Houston, TX. About the business Webster shared, “We’re focused on management consulting, engineering and general subcontracting.”

His campaign says, “Antwon possesses the knowledge and skills necessary for effective governance and community development” and his “extensive experience equips him to approach challenges with a well-rounded perspective and implement practical solutions” and “Antwon balances his professional aspirations with his roles as a husband” to Rika, who is serving as his campaign treasurer, “and father of five” children ages 6 to 21.

Discrepancies, Mistakes in Campaign Finances

Webster’s original campaign finance report Form 460 for the period Jan. 1 through June 30, 2024, shows he made personal loans to his committee totaling $3,320.46 and received $384 in Miscellaneous Increases to Cash of less than $100. He had $2,351.20 in campaign expenses. But the report also shows he started in the hole with a Beginning Cash Balance of negative $956.80. Yet, his original Form 460 for the 2024 campaign covering last year, shows he raised and spent no money.

Plus, Webster’s original final 460 report for his 2020 campaign, shows an Ending Cash Balance of $4,030.30, which should have been zero, as it was marked as the Termination Statement.

Also, the amounts on the Summary Page for this year’s 460 don’t match. Both columns for line 11 Total Expenditures Made and line 15 Cash Payments show three different amounts, but they should all match since it’s Webster’s first report of funds for this year’s campaign.

Webster Amends Reports

In response to questions about the discrepancies in his reports, Webster submitted Amended Form 460’s for the Termination Statement for his 2020 campaign and both of his reports for this year’s campaign, correcting the mistakes.

Webster’s Amended Form 460 Termination Statement for his 2020 campaign now shows he paid himself the remaining balance of $4,331.47 leaving an Ending Cash Balance of zero. His Amended report for last year now shows he loaned his campaign $1,500 and spent $1,093.66, leaving him with $406.34 to end the year and begin this year’s reporting. This year’s Amended report now shows a $60 contribution from himself and additional loans from Webster of $1,851 for a total of $3,531 that he’s loaned the campaign.

So far, he has spent $3,500.79 and his largest expense was for $956.80 to CA State in Long Beach for campaign mailers last year. This year Webster’s campaign paid $750 to Kingdom Graphix of Antioch for video ad service. As of June 30th, his campaign had an Ending Cash Balance of $394.20 to spend on his campaign.

Offers “A Vision for a Brighter Antioch”

“Together, we can move Antioch forward, creating a community that is proud of its homes, landscapes, businesses and leadership,” Webster stated. “Together let’s build a brighter Antioch—your voice matters, and your vote is the key to unlocking our community’s full potential!”

His campaign asks Antioch residents to “Join the Movement!” and claims “Antwon Webster is more than a candidate; he is a beacon of hope for Antioch. His unwavering commitment to listening to Antioch’s voices and addressing residents’ needs makes him the right choice for City Council.

Now is the time for Antioch residents to walk beside Antwon Webster. Let’s create a powerful wave of change that resonates throughout our neighborhoods, inspiring friends and neighbors to join us in building a safer, more vibrant, and prosperous community. Share Antwon’s vision, and let’s spread the message of hope and unity.”

One of Three Candidates in District 3

Webster will face two other candidates in the District 3 council race, including former Antioch Mayor and Councilman, and former Contra Costa Water District Board Member Don Freitas, and newcomer Addison Peterson. For more information about Webster’s campaign visit https://antwonwebster.com, email Antwon@AntwonWebster.com or call (925) 204-5482

The election is Tuesday, November 5th.



