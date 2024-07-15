«
Location changes for Antioch school district free Summer Food Program

Breakfast and/or Lunch is served at each location

The Antioch Unified School District is providing free, hot meals for kids and teens 18 and under during breakfast and/or lunch at multiple locations in Antioch this summer.

Antioch Community Center serves lunch M-F from 12 pm-1 pm.  No breakfast service.

Antioch Library serves lunch Tues.-Fri., from 12 pm-1 pm.  No breakfast service.

Grace Bible serves breakfast from 8 am-9 am, lunch from 12 pm-1 pm.

All other sites serve breakfast from 8:00 am-8:30 am and lunch from 12-12:30 pm.

Meals must be consumed onsite. No

For more information visit www.antiochschools.net/menu or call (925) 779-7600, option 2.


