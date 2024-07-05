Black Diamond Mines Regional Preserve will be closed Saturday, July 6

Photo: EBRPD

Reopening Sunday, July 7 (subject to change).

By East Bay Regional Park District

Due to high temperatures and extreme fire danger, Black Diamond Mines Regional Preserve in Antioch will be closed Saturday, July 6. Dry and windy conditions are expected, which can lead to extreme fire weather risks.

When the park is open again, please still take precautions when hiking in the heat. Here are some safety tips:

• Avoid the hottest part of the day. If you do visit, go in the morning or early evening when it is cooler.

• Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated.

• Wear sunscreen and lightweight, light-colored clothing.

• Avoid drinking alcohol and caffeine, which can worsen the heat’s effects on your body.

• Don’t forget your pets! Carry water for them.

• No smoking. Smoking is prohibited in all regional trails, parks, and shorelines.

• No open fires or barbecues of any type. Gas-fueled stoves are permitted.

• Stay on designated roads – no off-road driving. Heat from a vehicle’s undercarriage can start a fire.

• Secure all tow chains – dragging tow chains can spark fires.

To learn more about East Bay Regional Park closures visit www.ebparks.org/alerts-closures.

Stay safe, everyone!



