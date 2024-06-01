Two Antioch women among three arrested in February love-triangle stabbing death of Pleasant Hill parks employee

TOP: Jazmin Ruiz (left), Vanessa Vera-Aguilar (center), and Pablo Gutierrez-Morales (right) are accused in the fatal stabbing of their coworker. (Booking photos: Pleasant Hill PD) BOTTOM: Arrest of Ruiz. (Photo: Pleasant Hill PD). Santiago Jacobo. Source: GoFundMe

Suspected of killing Pittsburg resident Santiago Jacobo; all former co-workers

One woman, a former Deer Valley High student is his ex-girlfriend; 3rd suspect, a Concord man, being held on immigration warrant

GoFundMe account for victim’s family surpasses goal

By Captain Matt Kristic, Pleasant Hill Police Department

Crime/Incident: Homicide – Penal Code 187

Date/Time Reported: February 10, 2024

Location: Pleasant Hill Park, 147 Gregory Lane, Pleasant Hill

Victim: Santiago Jacobo, 37-year-old resident of Pittsburg, CA

Suspects: Suspect #1 Pablo Gutierrez-Morales, 31-year-old resident of Concord, CA (In-custody)

Suspect #2 Vanessa Vera-Aguilar, 24-year-old resident of Antioch, CA (In-custody)

Suspect #3 Jazmin Ruiz, 25-year-old resident of Antioch, CA (In-custody)

Case Number: 24-411

————————–

On Friday, May 31, 2024, Pleasant Hill Police Investigators arrested three people in connection with the February 10, 2024, stabbing death of park employee Santiago Jacobo of Pittsburg.

Pablo Jose Gutierrez-Morales, 31 of Concord; Vanessa Vera-Aguilar, 24 of Antioch and Jazmin Ruiz, 25 of Antioch have been booked into the Contra Costa County Jail in Martinez under the charges of Murder and Conspiracy to Commit Murder.

During a three month-long investigation, Pleasant Hill Police detectives obtained evidence indicating the victim and suspects knew each other as they all worked together at The Watermark at San Ramon, an assisted living facility.

The evidence shows that the arrested suspects planned, coordinated, and carried out the attack on Jacobo on the night of February 10, 2024, after Jacobo had finished his shift working as a custodian at Pleasant Hill Park. (See related article)

Detectives determined that prior to Jacobo’s murder, he had been in a relationship with suspect Vera-Aguilar while another suspect, Gutierrez-Morales, was pursuing a new relationship with her.

Police detectives are asking anyone with information regarding Jacobo’s death and the involved suspects to contact the Pleasant Hill Police Investigations Bureau at (925) 288-4630.

Our thoughts and condolences remain with the Jacobo family.

The Pleasant Hill Police Department would like to thank the San Ramon Police Department for their assistance. We would also like to thank the Pleasant Hill Recreation and Parks District for their ongoing assistance throughout this homicide investigation.

According to the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office, the five-feet, 10-inch tall, 180-pound Gutierrez-Morales (born 5/8/1993) is being held in the Martinez Detention Facility without bail and his arrest type is listed as Immigration. The five-foot tall, 105-pound Ruiz is being held in the West County Detention Facility on a no bail Ramey Warrant. No information about Vera-Aguilar was available in an online search from the Contra Contra Sheriff’s Office. However, according to her Facebook page, she attended Deer Valley High School and left in 2018. Efforts to reach Vera-Aguilar and Captain Kristic for additional details were unsuccessful prior to publication time.

UPDATE: When asked to explain why Vera-Aguilar is not listed as in custody, Captain Kristic said, “All three are in custody being held on no-bail. Vera-Aguilar is also being held in the West County Detention Center. The Aquarius system the Sheriff’s Office uses was having trouble updating, today.”

Regarding Gutierrez-Morales’ arrest being listed as Immigration he said, “An external document was sent to MDF from ICE (Immigration & Customs Enforcement). But all three suspects were booked on charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.”

“The suspects’ photos are being released due to the violent felonies associated with this case,” Kristic added.

A GoFundMe account for Jacobo, set up by his sister-in-law Maria Jacobo on behalf of his wife, Alejandra Jacobo, has raised $42,109 as of Saturday, June 1st, surpassing the goal of $35,000. According to the account, “He leaves behind a wife and 2 kids, son Santiago and daughter Mikaela. It feels so unreal how his life was taken in such a violent and cowardly way. Santiago was a kind hardworking man and will be missed by many loved ones.” The donations are intended “to cover funeral costs or any expenses Alejandra and her kids may have during this hard time.”

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



3 arrested in PH stabbing death 05-31-24 PHPD & Santiago Jacobo GFM

