TreVista in Antioch was recently named a 2024 “Best Assisted Living” by U.S. News and World Report. U.S. News & World Report, is the global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice, and recently revealed its 2024 Best Senior Living. It’s the second straight year TreVista in Antioch was named to the Best of List.

U.S. News analyzed 400,000 survey responses from residents and their family members at more than 3,500 senior living communities nationwide to compile their 2024 rankings. The top-rated communities for each level of care have been rated Best Senior Living in their categories. TreVista is managed by Agemark Senior Living. Seventeen Agemark Senior Living communities were named to the U.S. News and World Report’s Best Senior Living list for 2024.

TreVista is led by Executive Director Alberto Maldonado, and features a team of exceptional leaders and caregivers. Previously owned and managed by another company, the building was purchased by current ownership, including Agemark, in 2017, and given a full-scale remodel. The community features a variety of apartment floorplans in both assisted living and memory care, beautiful common spaces, a spacious dining area, gorgeous outdoor courtyards that featured covered seating and a water feature, an in-house salon and much more. Residents of TreVista enjoy a variety of life-enriching activities, delicious chef-prepared meals and care provided by a loving and empathetic team. More than 125 residents call the community home.

To learn more about TreVista in Antioch, located at 3950 Lone Tree Way, or to schedule a tour, call (925) 470-3395 or contact us online.



