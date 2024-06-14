Possible domestic incident leads to man shot in Antioch Friday afternoon

Suspect unknown

By Acting Lt. Matthew Koch #3018, Antioch Police Field Services Division

On June 14, 2024, at approximately 4:25 PM, Antioch police officers responded to the 800 block of West 2nd Street on a report of a male who had been shot and in need of medical attention.

When officers arrived, they located a male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Officers immediately rendered first aid until they were relieved by paramedics. The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he underwent surgery. The male is in critical but stable condition and is expected to survive.

Based on the investigation, officers believe it is a domestic incident and we are actively working on this case. This is an active investigation, and no further information will be released.

This information was made available by the Field Services Bureau.