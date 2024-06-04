Pittsburg 18-year-old shot, killed in Antioch Monday evening

Bullet casing markers at the scene of the shooting on Macauley Street in Antioch on Monday, June 3, 2024. Photo courtesy of Bay News Video

Police seek suspect

By Lt. D. Bittner #3252, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

On June 3, 2024, at approximately 6:00 PM, Antioch police officers responded to the 1100 block of Macaulay Street on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located a male near the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers immediately administered first-aid to the male, and he was ultimately transported to a local area hospital by paramedics where he was pronounced deceased. The male was later identified as 18-year-old Henry Granado II of Pittsburg.

The Antioch Police Department’s Investigations Bureau, consisting of Crime Scene Investigators and detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit took over the investigation. This is an active investigation, and no further information will be released at this time.

Any tips or other information can be directed to Antioch Police Detective Adam Duffy at (925) 779-6884 or by email mailto:aduffy@antiochca.gov.



Homicide scene 06-03-24 BNV

