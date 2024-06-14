Historic Belshaw Mansion in Antioch’s Rivertown is for sale

The historic Belshaw Mansion sits at the corner of E and W 7th Streets in Antioch’s downtown Rivertown District. Source: BelshawMansion.com

130-year-old home is a Bay Area prized jewel; former home of State Senator, State Assemblyman

Exclusive to the Herald

A view of the E Street side of the mansion.

The Belshaw Mansion, in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown District, built in 1894, is celebrating its 130th anniversary this year. Now, after being owned by the Costello family for the last 27 years, the stunning house, one of the most iconic homes in the city and one of the Bay Area’s finest treasures, is for sale.

There’s quite a history behind it. The mansion was originally built for and owned by State Senator Charles Belshaw and then Assemblyman Robert Easley and it has played host to numerous community events.

Located at 705 E Street on the corner of W. 7th Street, it is one of the Bay Area’s most historic homes.

What makes it so historic?

First, its age and then its size, which proudly boasts 4,492 square feet of living space on approximately a 10,000 square foot lot. In fact, years back, the Belshaw Mansion took up the entire city block.

A simple drive downtown, and you cannot miss its presence. It rises to the top, showcasing its Victorian classic and Tudor-design accents. And finally, its historic greatness. The Belshaw Mansion has hosted numerous civic gatherings and tours for residents and dignitaries from other parts of the country.

To learn more about this historical gem in the Bay Area, a few questions were asked of former Antioch Councilwoman Elizabeth Rimbault, a former president and managing director of the Antioch Historical Society and local real estate appraiser. She has written and had articles published about the Belshaw Mansion in the past.

Asked why she believes the Belshaw Mansion is so historic Rimbault replied, “The Belshaw Mansion is one of the earliest homes in Antioch. It was designed and crafted in grand style by some of the original settlers of Antioch. It was custom-built with great care and detail and has continued to shine with its unique beauty for many years. Even though it was built in the 1890s, many people today cannot believe just how magnificent this home truly is.”

Asked what makes it so unique that it is often referred to as a mansion, she shared, “Because of the size of the house, when you see it from the street, it is overwhelming as it is huge. It certainly catches your eye. It has various rooms and levels everywhere you turn. The moldings have an original look, and the hardwood floors are exceptional – they no longer make homes like this. The size of the dining room and foyer area is quite impressive, and it has been the location for many parties and gatherings. It originally had a dumbwaiter that went up to the second level — just one of many unique characteristics of this grand property.

A view of the W. 7th Street side of the house.

Rimbault was also asked, considering all the new developments in southeast Antioch and other communities, what type of family or families might be interested in the Belshaw Mansion. She responded, “It is suitable for several different families. To start, someone who appreciates history and loves beautiful items from the past or someone who is looking for an oversized home with plenty of living space, high ceilings, and numerous rooms and bathrooms will love this home.

Also, in today’s world, as housing prices continue to soar, it’s an excellent selection for multi-generational living. I have been in the home when one family had it as separate units for various families and another family had it as a single-family home. It has the flexibility to suit either scenario as it has numerous bedrooms, bathrooms, living rooms, kitchens, entrances, parking, and amenities.”

From her previously written articles about the Belshaw family, Rimbault was asked what she knew about Charles and his relatives and why they are so prominent in Antioch’s history. She said, “The Belshaw family is one of the most well-known families in Antioch’s history. They had mercantile stores and were involved with the mines, railroad, wharf, and city water development. Charles Belshaw, for whom the house was built, was a prominent State Senator who represented the district at the Capitol.”

Asked for any additional thoughts and information about the Belshaw Mansion Antioch residents should know about and appreciate, Rimbault shared, “Its early history is with people involved in and familiar with state politics, and having been used to entertain dignitaries and local people simply adds to the charm of this home. Originally, the Belshaw Mansion was enjoyed by political families, first the Belshaws and then the Easleys, which is very interesting.

For more information and regular updates about the Belshaw Mansion, visit the home’s website at www.thebelshawmansion.com.

Dave Costello, the owners’ son, and Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



