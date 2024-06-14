Grayson endorses Avila Farias to replace him in the Assembly

MARTINEZ, CA—State Assembly candidate Anamarie Avila Farias announced, Thursday, June 13, 2024, the endorsement of Contra Costa Assemblyman Tim Grayson (D-15) for her campaign to represent Northern Contra Costa County in the State Legislature.

“Anamarie’s experience in our local communities, especially her service on the Martinez City Council and Contra Costa County Board of Education, has prepared her to be an effective voice for us in the Legislature,” said Assemblymember Grayson. “I’m looking forward to partnering with her as we fight for Contra Costa’s share of state resources and policies that help working families get ahead.”

“Tim Grayson’s a voice of reason and purpose in the Legislature,” said Anamarie. “I’ll bring a similar attitude to making state policies: Results over rhetoric, progress over politics.

“I really appreciate Assemblymember Grayson’s support and look forward to working with him.”

Avila Farias was the second-place finisher in the March Primary election but the top vote-getter in the field of three Democrats and faces off against the Republican candidate in November’s election. Democratic voters outnumber Republicans 52%-19% in District 15’s registration numbers. If elected, she would be the first Latina to serve Contra Costa in the State Legislature.

She has an extensive record serving her community and setting state policy. She currently serves as a Trustee of the Contra Costa County Board of Education and has consistently pushed for improved public education in Contra Costa schools. She also served on the Martinez City Council from 2012-2016.

Avila Farias is running to represent California State Assembly District 15. The district encompasses Antioch, Pittsburg, Bay Point, Crockett, Martinez, Pleasant Hill, Concord, Clayton and portions of Brentwood and unincorporated areas of Contra Costa County.

To learn more about her campaign, visit anamarie4assembly.com.



Tim Grayson & Anamarie Avila Farias

