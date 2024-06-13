Free Pet Vaccination Clinic in Antioch Saturday, June 15

Free vaccinations, preventative care, microchips, harness fittings, cat & dog food; Resources for veterinary services, including affordable spay/neuter and Amnesty for late dog license renewals

Pet vaccinations are an extremely important part of their health and wellbeing. By teaching your pet’s immune system how to recognize and fight off diseases, they can prevent or lessen the severity of illnesses. That’s why Joybound offers free, monthly pet vaccination clinics, held at various locations in Contra Costa County!

At these clinics, dogs and cats can both receive rabies vaccines, dogs can receive a DHPP vaccine (which protects against Canine Distemper Virus, Canine Hepatitis, Canine Parainfluenza, and Canine Parvovirus), and cats can receive a FVRCP vaccine (which protects against Feline Viral Rhinotracheitis, Calicivirus, and Panleukopenia).

Plus, both dogs and cats can be administered with free pet microchips.

All patients will be seen first-come, first-served.

Pet guardians must be Contra Costa County residents.

Pet guardians must be at least 18 years of age.

Animals are not given full health or wellness exams at these clinic, only vaccinations and preventative care.

Please bring prior vaccine records.

Dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in carriers.

All pets must be at least 6 weeks old.

Feral cats or community cats will not be served.

Joybound People & Pets reserves the right to refuse service to anyone.

For more information visit Free Pet Vaccines & Microchips – Joybound (formerly ARF) or contact the Joybound Community Solutions team.



Free Joybound Pet Vaccine Clinic in Antioch 06-15-24

