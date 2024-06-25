CA Controller publishes 2023 payroll data for local governments

Of 764 city employees Antioch’s highest paid was a police sergeant at $349,993

SACRAMENTO — State Controller Malia M. Cohen has released the 2023 self-reported payroll data for cities and counties on the Government Compensation in California website. The data covers 517,358 positions and a total of more than $40.72 billion in 2023 wages.

Users of the site can:

View compensation levels on maps and search by region;

Narrow results by name of the entity or by job title; and

Export raw data or custom reports.

The newly published data includes 462 cities and 52 counties. The City of Hayward had the highest average city employee wage in California, followed by Atherton, Pleasant Hill, and Beverly Hills. The counties with the highest average employee wages were Alameda, Contra Costa, Napa, Monterey, and Ventura. The city employee with the highest total wages in California was a police officer for the City of Santa Monica, while the top 20 highest-paid county employees work in health care professions.

For the City of Antioch, the data show a total of 764 employees worked sometime during the year who were paid $44,888,017 in wages and $13,815,659 in retirement and health contributions. The highest paid employee was a police sergeant who earned total wages of $349,993 which included $165,795 in regular pay, $126,573 in overtime and $57,625 in other pay, listed as car allowances, meeting stipends, incentive pay, bonus pay, etc.

California law requires cities, counties, and special districts to annually report compensation data to the State Controller. The State Controller also maintains and publishes state and CSU salary data. Five counties and 20 cities failed to file or provided incomplete or late information. San Francisco is both a city and a county; the website reports San Francisco as a city.

Since the website launched in 2010, State Controller’s Office has published pay and benefit information on more than two million government jobs in California, as reported annually by each entity.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



CA State Controller seal & govt pay collage

