Backed by the badge: Ledo announces endorsements of law enforcement in Assembly race

Source: Ledo for Assembly campaign

Sonia Ledo proudly announced today she is the only State Assembly candidate in District 15 who is endorsed by four local police associations and the Deputy District Attorneys Association in Contra Costa County.

Ledo secured endorsements from the Walnut Creek Police Association, Concord Police Association, Martinez Police Officers Association and BART Police Officers’ Association. The Contra Costa County Deputy District Attorneys Association also endorsed the Assembly candidate for her commitment to address low-level crime and keep dangerous criminals off the streets.

“As representatives of the Martinez Police Officers Association, we wholeheartedly endorse Sonia Ledo for the California State Assembly seat in District 15,” said Martinez POA Board President Sean Angoco. “Sonia Ledo’s unwavering support for law enforcement is unparalleled. Sonia’s commitment to addressing urgent issues such as public safety is deeply rooted in her understanding of the critical role law enforcement plays in safeguarding our communities.

We believe Sonia Ledo’s unwavering support for law enforcement, coupled with her fairness, transparency, and strong work ethic, make her the ideal candidate to represent us in the State Assembly. We urge you to join us in supporting Sonia Ledo on November 5th for a safer and brighter future for California.”

Concord Police Association Board President Paul Van Diver referred to Ledo as “a true champion for public safety and community well-being”. He believes Ledo is “an obvious and compelling choice for endorsement because her consistent dedication to upholding important values only solidifies her as an exceptional candidate.”

Shane Reiss, President of BART Police Officers’ Association said, “BART POA endorses Sonia Ledo because she’s the only candidate in this race that opposes Prop. 47 and she believes in enforcing laws and keeping dangerous criminals off the streets.”

“I am honored to have earned the endorsements of so many local law enforcement organizations within Assembly District 15”, Ledo said. “It says they believe in me to go to work on day one in Sacramento and address the failed policies of the last decade. Such failed state policies have made us less safe in our communities while shopping, enjoying public spaces, and even in our own homes. We need new direction in Sacramento and that’s what I will bring”, Ledo said.

Her plan for improving public safety is a comprehensive four-part approach that includes a focus on police, prosecutors, judges and rehabilitation.

Ledo will work for:

Better recruitment, training and technology programs for our police departments;

Tougher mandates for prosecution of criminals by our district attorneys;

Stricter sentencing guidelines for our judges; and

Mandated rehabilitation and transition services for first-time offenders and those who have served their time.

The 15th Assembly District includes all of Antioch. For more information, contact Sonia Ledo at info@SoniaLedo.com call 925-567-9988 or visit SoniaLedo.com.



Sonia Ledo Backed by the Badge

