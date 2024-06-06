Antioch man arrested for shoplifting $1,400 of merchandise at Brentwood store

Merchandise recovered from store theft suspect on April 30, 2024. Photo: Brentwood PD

While on felony probation for theft; has history of arrests dating to 2018

By Brentwood Police Department

On April 30, 2024 around 8:30PM at night, Brentwood officers were dispatched to Michael’s Arts and Crafts for a report of a known shoplifter who had just stolen approximately $1,400 worth of merchandise and walked out of the store.

When officers arrived, a Brentwood Sergeant saw the suspect in the immediate area, and the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Mathew Davis of Antioch, fled on a bicycle after dumping the stolen merchandise.

As the Sergeant attempted to contact Davis, Davis attempted to flee on his bicycle. Another officer in the area had parked his patrol car and while walking towards Davis, Davis subsequently ran into the parked patrol car while trying to flee on his bicycle.

Davis, who did not sustain any injuries, was safely taken into custody.

Davis, who is on felony probation for theft, also has a court order to stay away from Kohl’s.

Davis was arrested for shoplifting, felony probation violation, court order violation and other related charges.

According to localcrimenews.com, he has a history of arrests dating back to 2018 by multiple agencies for crimes including threats of violence, drug possession, drawing or exhibiting an imitation firearm in a threatening manner, resisting, obstructing or delaying a peace officer and trespassing.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



