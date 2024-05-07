State Senator Glazer endorses Barbanica for Supervisor

Antioch Councilman Mike Barbanica (Source: Barbanica for Supervisor campaign) and State Senator Steve Glazer (official photo)

ANTIOCH, CA—Local small businessman, housing expert and Antioch Councilman Mike Barbanica announced receiving the endorsement of California State Senator Steve Glazer (D-Orinda) in his race for Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors in District 5. Senator Glazer, who represents Contra Costa and Alameda Counties, is recognized for his independence and problem-solving abilities.

“Mike Barbanica is a no-nonsense leader with the skills and expertise to effectively impact the issues facing us in Contra Costa County,” said Senator Glazer. “Mike shares my belief that politics is about service and progress, and I’m confident he’ll bring a sense of civility and respect for diverging opinions that we need more of in elected office.”

“Senator Glazer is an icon of principled leadership, someone who believes in prioritizing results over rhetoric and people over politics,” said Barbanica. “That approach can help us improve our homeless, housing, and crime issues, and that will be my approach on the Contra Costa Board of Supervisors.”

Barbanica and his wife, Kristine, operate a small business, Blue Line Property Group, helping families access housing. Mike is a retired Police Lieutenant and decorated officer who served for over 20 years.

Barbanica is running for the open seat in Contra Costa’s District 5, which cover the northern portions of Contra Costa, running from Hercules to Antioch, and includes Martinez and Pittsburg.

For more information visit www.mikebarbanica.com.



