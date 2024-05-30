Kona Ice brings one-of-a-kind experience to residents in Antioch, East County

Source: Kona Ice

Mobile franchise expands in Contra Costa, giving back to community, schools and organizations

By Cia Abulencia, PR Associate, All Points Public Relations

BRENTWOOD, Calif. – Bringing tropical tunes and cups of shaved ice everywhere it stops, Kona Ice is expanding in California. Introducing its distinctive blend of entertainment, frozen treats and FUN-draising, the Kona Ice experience is unlike any other in the area. Serving up good vibes in a cool ride, Kona Ice is now cruisin’ through Contra Costa County.

“I’m thrilled to bring Kona’s refreshing shaved ice to the community. Beyond satisfying sweet cravings, we’re dedicated to supporting local schools and athletic groups through our ongoing fundraising efforts,” said Jordan Sabella, owner of Kona Ice of Brentwood. “The enthusiasm we’ve received for our new business reflects our commitment to being a positive presence in the community.”

Kona Ice’s escape from the ordinary begins as tropical calypso music fills the air at each event and group gathering. Thanks to Kona’s customizable self-service system, everyone continues the fun with overflowing cups of shaved ice and choosing from 10 of the most popular flavors on the truck’s Flavorwave™. Guests also have the option to choose from the additional 20-plus flavors and 500 different combinations offered.

“With a background rooted in both sales and engineering, I understand the intricate dynamics of business and the importance of forging meaningful connections,” said Sabella. “My mission with Kona Ice is to spread joy and make a tangible difference. I aspire to expand our reach with additional trucks, ideally covering Brentwood, Oakley, Antioch and Pittsburg.”

Dedicated to making a difference in local areas, Kona Ice continues to be committed to philanthropy in the communities it serves, raising $180 million in total donations nationwide since 2007. Jordan Sabella is continuing the world’s largest food truck franchise’s tradition of donating thousands of dollars each year to local school groups, teams, and community organizations. Sabella pledges to give back a percentage of the proceeds from each event he hosts.

“I’ve had the privilege of witnessing countless inspiring stories within our franchise system. Jordan embodies the spirit of entrepreneurship and community engagement that defines our brand,” said Tony Lamb, founder and president of Florence, Kentucky-based Kona Ice. “His dedication to spreading joy and making a difference through Kona Ice of Brentwood is a testament to the values we hold dear. With his background in Sales and Engineering, coupled with a passion for helping others, Jordan will continue to thrive, bringing smiles and support to his community with every shaved ice served.”

Beyond fundraisers, popular spots for the food truck franchise include stops throughout East County at fairs, festivals and high school events.

To learn more about Kona Ice of Brentwood and to book your next event, contact Jordan Sabella by email at jsabella@kona-ice.com or by phone at (510) 423-8604.

About Kona Ice

Founded in 2007 by Tony Lamb, Kona Ice launched its first Kona Entertainment Vehicle (KEV) in Florence, Kentucky, offering a unique combination of cleanliness, friendliness, and a one-of-a-kind experience, featuring the opportunity to create your very own shaved ice on the self-serve Flavorwave™, while enjoying the soothing sights and sounds from the tropics, all while giving back to each community Kona Ice serves. Since its inception, Kona Ice has given back more than $180 million to neighborhood schools, organizations and teams. Today, Kona Ice has grown to more than 2,800 mobile units that serve 49 states across the country.

Kona Ice has been named to Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500® list for 11 consecutive years, earning a spot on the Franchise 500® Hall of Fame, and most recently being named #1 in the “Frozen Desserts” and “Ice Cream” categories. In addition, Kona was named to the Franchise Business Review Top 200 list in the overall “Top 50” and “Enterprise” categories. Other accolades include being named a “Top 100 Most Innovative Franchise” by Franchise Business Review and a “Top Franchise for Veterans.” The brand has earned many other nationwide, industry and local awards. For more on Kona Ice, visit the brand’s online Newsroom and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest news.

For more information about booking Kona Ice for a fundraiser or event, visit www.kona-ice.com. To learn more about available franchise opportunities, visit www.ownakona.com or call (800) KONAICE.



