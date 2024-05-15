Kaiser Permanente Nor Cal hospitals recognized for providing safe, high-quality maternity care

Source: Newsweek

Antioch among 13 hospitals named by Newsweek as America’s Best Maternity Hospitals for 2024

By Antonia Ehlers, PR & Media Relations, Kaiser Permanente Northern California

Kaiser Permanente Northern California hospitals are recognized as among the best in the United States for providing exceptional care to parents and their newborns, according to Newsweek magazine’s list of America’s Best Maternity Hospitals 2024.

Thirteen Kaiser Permanente Northern California hospitals received the prestigious designation: Antioch, Fresno, Redwood City, Roseville, San Francisco, San Jose, San Leandro, Santa Clara, Santa Rosa, South Sacramento, Vacaville, Vallejo, and Walnut Creek.

This is the fifth year Kaiser Permanente Northern California hospitals have been recognized for meeting rigorous standards for maternity care, such as low rates of elective early deliveries and following important safety protocols to protect new parents and their babies.

“Our Kaiser Permanente labor and delivery teams provide exceptional, high-quality care to help ensure these new parents and their babies have a healthy start,” said Carrie Owen Plietz, FACHE, president of Kaiser Permanente’s Northern California region. “We take pride in providing equitable, culturally responsive maternity care that provides our patients with the support they need in a nurturing environment.”

Last year, 40,566 babies were delivered at Kaiser Permanente Northern California hospitals.

Source: Kaiser Permanente

Supporting the long-term health of newborns

The national designation was awarded to only 404 hospitals in the United States with more than 64 of those in California. Kaiser Permanente has a total of 29 hospitals that received the elite designation — the most of any U.S. health system.

Newsweek and Statista, one of the world’s leading statistics portal and industry-ranking provider, have partnered for the third time on this list, given that maternity care provided from pregnancy through birth and into postpartum is key to the long-term health of newborns and those who give birth.

“This recognition is a testament to the clinical excellence of our physician-led care teams, who provide expert and compassionate care and support to our patients throughout their entire pregnancy journey,” said Maria Ansari, MD, FACC, chief executive officer and executive director of The Permanente Medical Group. “We know the first step toward having a healthy baby is to have a healthy pregnancy, which is why we are committed to providing safe, equitable, comprehensive maternity care in a supportive, personalized way.”

Kaiser Permanente provides comprehensive pregnancy care

Kaiser Permanente Northern California has a long-standing commitment toward improving maternal health and the maternity care experience for our patients and members.

Our comprehensive prenatal care helps us understand patients’ health histories and lower the risk of complications. Members are supported to focus on their health even before pregnancy. If a pregnant patient has a high-risk pregnancy or a chronic condition such as high blood pressure or diabetes, we tailor their care – including providing remote monitoring tools – to reduce risks, helping to keep mom and baby safe.

At Kaiser Permanente Northern California, we also partner with new parents to ensure they have the birthing experience they desire through a coordinated birthing plan that addresses everything from their delivery preferences to whether they want to breastfeed.

Support for mental and emotional health is another important component of maternity care at Kaiser Permanente. Regular screenings for prenatal and postpartum depression are part of every care plan, so we can connect those who are struggling with the care and support they need.



Kaiser maternity





Newsweek Best Maternity Hospitals

