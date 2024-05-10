Antioch High Marching Band and Choir raising funds for 2025 trip to New Orleans

The Antioch High School Marching Band during a performance. Photo courtesy of Courtney Emery.

By Courtney Emery (Trantham), Music Department Lead, Antioch USD, Music Teacher, Antioch High School and Antioch Middle School

The Antioch High School Marching Band and Choir are planning an educational trip to New Orleans, LA in March 2025. We chose New Orleans because of its rich musical history and culture, especially as New Orleans is the birthplace of jazz.

The trip will be five days and four nights and will include a performance in Jackson Square, a clinic at Loyola University, viewing a private jazz performance at the historic Preservation Hall, a visit to the New Orleans Jazz Museum, a steamboat dinner jazz cruise and more.

The students will be traveling from Antioch to New Orleans via airplane. Many of our students have not been out of the state before, let alone on an airplane. This is sure to be an experience they will remember for life.

As many of our students are unable to afford the cost of the trip, we are holding several fundraisers to help raise money. They include:

Car Wash on 5/25/24 from 9:30am-2:00pm at Les Schwab Tire (89 Carol Lane, Oakley) (Weather permitting – will cancel if it rains).

Walkathon at AHS on 6/1/24, more details TBA

Any person wishing to sponsor a student in need through a financial donation is welcome to email me at CourtneyEmery@antiochschools.net.



