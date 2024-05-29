Antioch Council approves over $300,000 in grants to organizations serving youth, young adults

Not all based in the city; one Antioch-based organization receives $85,000

By Allen D. Payton

During their meeting on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, the Antioch City Council unanimously approved funding of a total of $307,275 of awards for Fiscal Year 2024-25 to the following community-based organizations (CBOs) and non-profits providing essential services to youth and young adults in Antioch.

Before the vote, District 1 Councilwoman Tamisha Torres-Walker asked for explanations on some of the grants from Department of Public Safety and Community Resources Director Tasha Johnson in addition to the information included in the meeting agenda.

Following are the grants awarded by the council.

Architecture Foundation of San Francisco – $20,000 – Workforce Development for Interns to participate in a design studio led by a design professional.

CASA of Contra Costa County – $5,000 – Academic Support/Mentorship: CASA Contra Costa County seeks funding to expand and strengthen its trauma-informed tutoring program, which is specifically designed to support foster children and youth in Antioch and throughout the county.

RR Transitional Housing (Fall) – $5,290 – Academic Support/Mentorship: The tutoring program operates on a structured schedule, convening twice a week for two hours each session during the summer months.

RR Transitional Housing (Fall) – $16,050 – Academic Support/Mentorship: The tutoring program operates on a structured schedule, convening twice a week for two hours each session during the fall months.

RR Transitional Housing (Spring) – $16,934 – Academic Support/Mentorship: The tutoring program operates on a structured schedule, convening twice a week for two hours each session during spring months.

RR stands for Rey de Reyes Ministries, and is a church on W. 2nd Street in Antioch which provides tutoring services to youth, Johnson shared.

Richmond Community Foundation, now known as RCF Connects – $50,000 – Civic and Social engagement: youth will cultivate a deep sense of civic engagement and social responsibility among the youth, especially focusing on those from underserved communities.

RCF President and CEO Jim Becker, an Antioch resident, offered additional information about the organization and program.

One Day at a Time (ODAT) – $40,000 – Civic and Social engagement: Youth will understand privilege, racism and intersectionality in a welcoming and encouraging environment. ODAT is based in Brentwood.

Bridge Builders to the New Generation (Summer) – $65,000 – Personal Enrichment: This is a highly engaged camp experience for Antioch youth, who will participate in an interactive, dynamic, and transformational learning cohort. Each day is themed to reflect the day’s learning objective during summer.

Bridge Builders to the New Generation (Spring) – $10,000 – Personal Enrichment: This is a highly engaged camp experience for Antioch youth. They will participate in an interactive, dynamic, and transformational learning cohort. Each day during spring break is themed to reflect the day’s learning objective.

Bridge Builders to the New Generation (Fall) – $10,000 – Personal Enrichment: This is a highly engaged camp experience for Antioch youth. They will participate in an interactive, dynamic, and transformational learning cohort. Each day during fall break is themed to reflect the day’s learning objective.

Bridge Builders is based in Antioch.

Antioch Unified School District – $20,000 – Physical Health: This program promotes physical activity and teaches foundational skills to students in grades K-6. It helps bridge the equity gap and ensures that every student has access to the benefits of physical activity.

On that funding, Torres-Walker said to Johnson, “be careful or you might have your desk end up on a roof,” referring to the recent accusations of bullying in the school district’s Maintenance Department.

J6 – $24,000 – Physical Health: Youth are engaged in and assisted in personal growth, academic success, and avenues for future advancement through basketball and broader professional arenas.

Trade Jobs for You – $25,000 – Workforce Development: The new innovative leader in the beauty industry is an apprentice program in cosmetology and barbering. It includes training and placement.

Questions were sent to Johnson, Acting City Manager Kwame Reed and Acting Assistant City Manager Brad Helfenberger asking about the latter two organizations as no information about them could be found from an internet search. Please check back later for any updates to this report.

6/3/24 UPDATE: In response, Johnson wrote, “J6 is…an organization with a program and platform for empowering our future leaders through a basketball program and engagement in a transformative manhood development program. Through mentorship, skill development, and instilling essential values, they aim to shape confident, responsible, and successful community members.

Trade Jobs 4 You is a comprehensive organization whose programs include funding, training, access to necessary tools and equipment, and connections to employment opportunities. They empower and guide individuals toward success in their chosen trade. Their ultimate goal is to create a ripple effect of positive change in the lives of our program graduates, ultimately leaving a legacy of fulfilled dreams and thriving communities.”

However, no websites or Facebook pages for the organizations were provided by Johnson. She was then requested to provide that information and if they don’t have an internet presence, to provide the groups’ contact information.

Please check back later for any additional updates to this report.



Antioch_Logo_youth program funding

