Annual Rivertown Wine Walk & Artisan Fair May 11

Enjoy a Fun Afternoon of Wine Tasting, Shopping, Art & Live Music in Antioch’s historic downtown

Fun Outdoor Wine Tasting Event! The Rivertown Business District is hosting local Wineries in Beautiful Downtown Antioch’s Rivertown Business District with Great Music Performed by Project 4 Band!

What: 2025 Rivertown Wine Walk & Artisan Faire

When: May 11, 2024 Noon-4pm

Starting Location: 314 G Street, Antioch CA 94509

This is a Free Event to the Public to Enjoy Artisan Faire and Music, If you Wish to Participate in the Wine Walk You Must Purchase a Ticket and be At Least 21 Years of Age. Tickets are limited to 500 So We Highly Recommend You Order Yours in Advance. Tickets also sold at Willow Park Mercantile & Rivertown Treasure Chest in Downtown Antioch CA

Participating Local Wineries & Merchants:

Hannah Nicole Vineyards – Willow Park Merchants

Cline Family Cellars – Almost There Travel

Bloomfield Winery – Rivertown Treasure Chest

Campos Vineyards – Royal Banquet and Event Hall

Viano Winery – Renu Salon

Oakridge Winery – K911kitty rescue

D’Art Winery – Flying Dutchman Tattoo

Nostra Vita Winery – Rivertown Chiropractic

Michael David Winery – Antioch Chamber

Favalora Winery – Jim Lanter State Farm Insurance

*Businesses Pouring Wine from 12pm -4:00pm

Sponsored by Celebrate Antioch Foundation

Free Public Parking: 2nd & E Streets, 2nd & F Streets, 2nd & Waldie Plaza, Between 2nd & 3rd City Hall, Across the Street from City Hall, Between 2nd & 3rd, Nick Rodriquez Comm. Center, 3rd & H Streets, 3rd & I Streets.

TICKETS

$20 Available Here Online or at Participating Merchants Until Day Before Event. Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/718284477207

$25 At The Door *Subject to Availability*

* Must be 21 years or older to participate in the wine tastings

* Valid ID’s required at check-in



