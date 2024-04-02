Rivertown Treasure Chest’s 2024 Fashion Show April 24

We are looking for all those fun people who came last year and made this event so successful. Come and join us again for fashions, great music and a whole lot of fun!

Tickets for this year’s show are available at Rivertown Treasure Chest and La Plazuela. The buffet tickets are $15, and the show tickets are only $5 which includes your first drink.

Stop by the store at 306 G Street in historic, downtown Rivertown to get a ticket or to reserve a seat text or call (510) 909-4618 or email rivertowntreasurechest@gmail.com.

Don’t miss this event, as we are working on having some great guest models.

For more information visit www.RivertownTreasureChest.com.



RTC Fashion Show 04-24-24

