Los Medanos College celebrates “50 years of excellence in education”

By Juliet V. Casey, Director of Marketing, Los Medanos College

Pittsburg, Calif. – Los Medanos College (LMC) this year celebrates its golden anniversary, and to kick off recognition of its 50 years of excellence in education, workforce training and innovation, the college released its 50th Anniversary logo.

The golden logo harkens back to LMC’s retired brand. At the center, the stylized compass rose in which each direction spells LMC is indicative of its mission to help students find their future. While that mark has gone out of use, it remains a sentimental favorite among alumni and long-time residents of the East Bay community.

The anniversary logo’s looping five and zero of the 50 touching the inner golden circle conveys the infinite search for knowledge and truth, and unwavering service for the greater good. The Contra Costa Community College District (4CD) opened Los Medanos College in Pittsburg in 1974 to serve east Contra Costa County. Today, its service area includes Pittsburg, Antioch, Bay Point, Clayton, parts of Concord, Brentwood, Oakley, Knightsen, Bethel Island, Byron, and Discovery Bay. It is the third of three colleges within 4CD.

“Over the past five decades, LMC has grown and adapted to the needs of our students and the greater community,” President Ralston said. “Our program offerings have grown to over 90, we’ve added the new state-of-the-art Brentwood Center, and we have established ourselves as a cultural focal point for the community. Looking ahead to the next 50 years, we are focused on continuing this legacy with our alumni leading, innovating and shaping a sustainable and equitable future for generations to come.”

For LMC, 2024 will be a golden year of celebrating its collective successes and achievements. LMC in the past year has emerged in the Top 150 U.S. Community Colleges for the fifth consecutive time. The college is among the best community colleges for math, according to BestAccreditedColleges.org, and LMC athletes consistently win the conference and make it into post-season play.

About Los Medanos College (LMC): LMC is one of three colleges in the Contra Costa Community College District, serving the East Contra Costa County community. Established in 1974, LMC has earned federal designations as a Minority-Serving and Hispanic-Serving institution. It offers award-winning transfer and career-technical programs, support services, and diverse academic opportunities in an inclusive learning environment. With exceptional educators, innovative curriculum, growing degree and certificate offerings, and state-of-the-art facilities, the college prepares students to succeed in their educational pursuits, in the workforce, and beyond. LMC’s Pittsburg Campus is located on 120 acres bordering Antioch, with an additional education center in Brentwood.



