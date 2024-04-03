LMC to honor five recipients of 2024 César Chávez: Honoring a Legacy Award April 5

Award for Exemplary Community Service, East County Educator Award, Spirit Award

By Juliet V. Casey, Director of Marketing, Los Medanos College

Los Medanos College (LMC) is pleased to announce the honorees of the 2024 César Chávez: Honoring a Legacy Awards Celebration. Honorees will receive recognition at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 5 in the Student Union Conference Center, 2700 E. Leland Road in Pittsburg.

This event celebrates the life of labor leader and human rights activist César Chávez and recognizes East Contra Costa County community members who follow his example of service, activism, and non-violent social change. Event details are posted at www.losmedanos.edu/chavez.

This year’s honorees:

Concepcion James, chair of United Latino Voices of Contra Costa County, earned the César Chávez Award for Exemplary Community Service, established in 1995, for her long-standing commitment to service and for demonstrating the core values modeled by César Chávez: Service to Others, Sacrifice, Help the Most Needy, Determination, Non-Violence, Acceptance of All People, Respect for Life and the Environment, Celebrating Community, Knowledge, and Innovation.

Rosa Armendáriz, interim dean of Equity & Inclusion at LMC, and Jessica Linares Boyle, Puente counselor at LMC, earned the East County Educator Award for demonstrating the qualities of César Chávez and a commitment to student success and equity, particularly for students of color and those from low-income families.

Teyoltlahui Gonzalez, a student leader from Pittsburg High School and Gabriel Perez-Cano, a student leader from LMC, earned the César Chávez Spirit Award in recognition of their efforts over the past year to affected change through advocacy and social justice.

About Los Medanos College (LMC): LMC is one of three colleges in the Contra Costa Community College District, serving the East Contra Costa County community. Established in 1974, LMC has earned federal designations as a Minority-Serving and Hispanic-Serving institution. It offers award-winning transfer and career-technical programs support services, and diverse academic opportunities in an inclusive learning environment. With exceptional educators, innovative curriculum, growing degree and certificate offerings, and state-of-the-art facilities, the college prepares students to succeed in their educational pursuits, in the workforce, and beyond. LMC’s Pittsburg Campus is located on 120 acres bordering Antioch, with an additional education center in Brentwood.



