Fatal collision in Antioch Sunday claims life of Pittsburg man

Emergency personnel respond to the same of a fatal collision in Antioch on Sunday, April 14, 2024. Photo by a resident who chose to remain anonymous. The car of the deceased 30-year-old male driver from Pittsburg. Photo: Art Ray, Bay News Video.

By Allen D. Payton

A two-vehicle crash in Antioch, Sunday afternoon, April 14, 2024, claimed the life of a man in his 30’s. According to his aunt he was from Pittsburg. The collision occurred in the intersection of Auto Center Drive and W. 10th Street, about 4:00 p.m.

Con Fire and Antioch Police personnel responded to the scene. According to Con Fire spokesman, Fire Prevention Captain Joe Ottolini, two other people were transported to local hospitals and at least one is in critical condition. He said there was one possible DOA. Interim Antioch Police Chief Brian Addington confirmed the fatality.

According to reports, the man was the driver of one of the cars and ran a red light causing the crash.

UPDATE: According to information provided by the Antioch Police Department, “This afternoon at 4:07 PM, the Antioch Police Dispatch Center began receiving multiple emergency calls reporting a major collision at the intersection of West 10th Street and Auto Center Drive.

Upon arrival, officers learned the driver of a blue Acura sedan was traveling northbound on Auto Center Drive, at a high rate of speed, approaching the intersection of West 10th Street. The Acura entered the intersection as a silver Lexus SUV was traveling westbound through the intersection (on West 10th Street), resulting in a “T-Bone” collision.

Police officers immediately administered first-aid at the scene to all the involved parties. Several fire engines from the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District also responded and paramedics took over first-aid and life-saving efforts.

Unfortunately, the solo occupant and driver of the Acura sedan (a 30-year-old male) succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The driver and passenger in the SUV were removed from their vehicle and transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Antioch Police Department Accident Investigators responded to the scene and took over the investigation, which is still ongoing. This investigation is in its preliminary stages and evidence and witness statements are being collected at this time. The names of the involved parties are not being released pending proper notifications.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department Traffic Unit at (925) 779-6864.”



Crash scene & deceased’s car 04-14-24

