Contra Costa jury convicts Oakland man of Antioch woman’s 2020 murder

Ramello Darryl Randle and the guns recovered by police. Photos by APD

For shooting, killing 24-year-old mother of his child following 2022 mistrial

During second trial suspect stabs his own attorney, threatened to murder jurors

By Ted Asregadoo, PIO, Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office

Martinez, California – A jury in Martinez found a 28-year-old Oakland resident guilty of murder, conspiracy to commit a crime, possessing an assault weapon, and shooting at a motor vehicle in Antioch on June 27th, 2020.

Ramello Darryl Randle (born 7/13/95) was initially charged in 2020 by the District Attorney’s Office for these offenses. However, Judge Charles Burch declared a mistrial in 2022 due to Randle’s disruptive outbursts in court. The case was refiled by the District Attorney’s Office and heard by Judge John W. Kennedy.

Despite a melee on March 19th that Randle started in the courtroom – which resulted in injuring Randle’s attorney and assault towards the prosecutor – the trial concluded on March 21st. After deliberations, a jury reached guilty verdicts on all counts of fatally shooting 24-year-old Jonaye Lahkel Bridges and injuring her friend. According to prosecutors, Randle meticulously planned the attack by placing a tracking device on Bridges’ car, tracing her movements to a convenience store in Antioch. Subsequently, he approached the vehicle and unleashed a barrage of bullets from a pistol equipped with an extended magazine.

Deputy District Attorney Kevin Bell said, “Jonaye Bridges was the young mother of two children, including the two-month-old son that she shared with Mr. Randle – and he took her life in a senseless and heinous crime. He did so, in part, with the misguided belief in technology as a shield for his actions. But that technology only led to his downfall.”

As previously reported, Randle and Bridges were in a dating relationship. She and an intentionally unnamed 27-year-old male were in a vehicle together in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven, located at 2301 Buchanan Road in Antioch. Randle saw the two victims together in the vehicle. Randle approached the vehicle on foot and fired multiple rounds into the vehicle with a semi-automatic pistol. Bridges suffered several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. The unnamed male suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated and later released.

During the second trial, Randle stabbed his attorney with a pen and now faces additional charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and battery. He also threatened to murder the jurors if they convicted him.

According to the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department, the five-foot, nine-inch, 185-pound green-eyed, non-Hispanic Randle, who is listed as Black by Vinelink, is being held in the Martinez Detention Facility.

He will be sentenced on April 19th in Department 8 in Martinez at 8:30 am.

Case No: 04-200034-7 | The People of the State of California v. Randle, Ramello Darryl

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.