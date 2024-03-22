City of Antioch clears out approximately 100 homeless from RV encampment on Wilbur Avenue

Before, During & After Wilbur Avenue homeless encampment cleanup. Campers and vehicles on March 4, 2024. Source: Video screenshot courtesy of ContraCosta.news. RV towed and City of Antioch workers during clean up on March 19, 2024. Photos courtesy of Mike Burkholder. Photos following the cleanup. Source: City of Antioch.

Homeless advocates not happy they weren't notified to be there to help the residents

By Allen D. Payton

On Tuesday morning, March 19, 2024, City of Antioch staff cleared out 70 vehicles and “approximately 100” people from the eastern end of Wilbur Avenue near Hwy 160, between the power plant and vineyards.

A post on the City’s Facebook page reads, “Teaming up to revitalize our community.

Today, numerous City departments partnered to clean up Wilbur Avenue. With a coordinated effort that included our Code Enforcement team, Police Department, Public Works, Public Safety & Community Resources Department, the Angelo Quinto Crisis Response Team (AQCRT), Parking Enforcement, and Antioch Animal Services the Wilbur Avenue area has been abated. In total, 70 vehicles were cleared, and support services were offered to people and pets at the location. Together, we can make a difference!

We would also like to thank our Contra Costa County partners for their support leading up to today.”

Questions were emailed Tuesday after work hours to Public Safety and Community Resources Department Tasha Johnson and Unhoused Resident Coordinator Jazmin Ridley. They were asked how many individuals were living there and how many of them were school-aged children.

They were also asked if another location in Antioch or elsewhere has been offered for the motorhomes and campers. Finally, they were asked what “support services were offered to people and pets at the location” as written in the post. But neither responded. On Wednesday, the questions were then sent again to them and Acting City Manager Kwame Reed.

On Friday, March 22, Reed responded there were “approximately 100” people moved from the Wilbur Avenue encampment. But he shared that information on the number of school-aged children “was not tracked.”

Reed also said, “No other areas were suggested for them in Antioch or elsewhere.” Yet, “over the past 2-3 weeks, staff in association with the Care Team and County’s CORE (Coordinated Outreach Referral, Engagement) Team, visited the location to provide assistance.”

The Antioch Care Team (ACT) was formed in 2021 “to reduce non‐warrant arrests that result during a 911 response; reduce the number of individuals transported to the emergency department for non-life threatening medical-related issues that could instead be addressed in a prehospital care setting; and reduce the number of behavioral health and lower acuity medical calls traditionally responded to by Police and Fire.”

It’s now referred to as the AQCRT.

Advocates Not Happy They Weren’t Informed

In addition, local volunteer homeless advocates, Andrew Becker and Nichole Gardner were asked if they were aware of the cleanup before it occurred and for their comments on the City’s efforts.

Gardner responded, “No. It was unfortunate too because our team would have gladly helped with making sure that the folks that were there knew that the city was clearing out the area (if they did not receive a proper notice) and would have been there to support by supplying bags and helping them pack up their belongings. We could have also provided food, drinks and supplies as it takes a physical toll on folks having to move everything they had on short notice.”

“We know that these sweeps that the city does causes emotional and physical trauma to people in encampments who are dealing with mental illness and hoarding disorders,” she continued. “We have seen individuals break down in tears because they are so emotionally attached to their items.”

“One of the lieutenants at APD used to call us to let us know when there would be a big sweep such as this, we were surprised that he did not reach out after knowing such a large sweep was going to take place,” Gardner shared. “I was told that APD was there which I was confused about because we have the Mental Health Crisis Response team (purple people) for a reason. There was no crime being committed so therefore I don’t know why we are wasting police resources on clearing out encampments, especially when we are lacking so many officers. “

“I am not naïve to think that this area did not need a good cleaning,” she stated. “Some people in encampments tend to suffer from hoarding disorders and hoard things that others consider garbage, but I am disappointed that when these clean ups take place, they not only don’t have a place for people to go for shelter but no safe parking lot for these RV’s. What is more upsetting is that they show up with tow trucks to tow away the only place that they call home and leave them to be in the elements without shelter.”

“It was sickening seeing the City Facebook page about how they cleared the area. The city bragged about cleaning up the area to appease the community members while forgetting that they have just displaced these souls with absolutely no solution as to where they should go,” the local homeless advocate said. “We need a safe parking lot for these RV’s with staff to be sure that they are maintained and people are not bringing in anything that does not fit in their RV.”

“If the city spent more time focusing on being proactive by putting money into mental health, affordable housing, shelters, and safe parking with porta potties and dumpsters and stop spending hundreds of thousands of dollars a year into cleaning up encampments all over the city we wouldn’t be in this situation,” Gardner added.

Becker responded, “I was not aware of the abatement that took place, no notice was given by the City to advocates, locally. We had multiple conversations with the City, previously regarding abatements. We had been told we would be notified as well as CORE.”

“When I arrived at the site at 12:30 pm, 90% of the individuals and their property had been removed,” he continued. “CORE was not on site, only APD and neighboring law enforcement agencies. Beyond the update the City posted online, I have no knowledge of what resources were made available. I also do not know whether individuals’ items were stored or disposed of. There were no alternative temporary encampment locations made available to the residents to my knowledge.”

Later, in response to the information provided by Reed, Becker asked, “Does that assistance mean placement? How many of those people were placed?”

“There were limited services. They said Animal Services was out there. But I had to wrangle two chickens, myself and took them to Animal Services,” he added.



