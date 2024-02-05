«
»

Watch the Contra Costa County 2024 Primary Election candidate forums on cable TV or online

Hear from candidates for Supervisorial District 5, Assembly Districts 11 & 15 and Congressional District 10

Presented by Contra Costa TV, Elections Department and League of Women Voters of Diablo Valley

Contra Costa Television partners with the Contra Costa Elections Department and the League of Women Voters of Diablo Valley to bring you unbiased voter education information.

Watch 2024 Primary Election forums moderated by KTVU Anchor Claudine Wong, from Monday, February 5, 2024 – 8:00am to Thursday, February 29, 2024 – 7:00pm on Contra Costa County cable TV or watch the videos on the LWVDV YouTube channel or on the Contra Costa TV website.

Forums are scheduled for the following races: 

All four candidates, Iztaccuahhtli Gonzalez, Jelani Killings, Shanelle Scales-Preston and Mike Barbanica participated.

Only incumbent Lori Wilson, Democrat and challenger David Ennis, Republican. Democrat Jeffrey Flack and Republican Wanda Wallis did not participate.

The three Democrats, Anamarie Avila Farias, Karen Mitchoff and Monica Wilson participated. Republican Sonia Ledo did not.

Only candidates Joe Sweeney and El Sherbini Mohamed, both independents, participated. Incumbent Mark DeSaulnier, Democrat, and Republicans Nolan Lee Chen and Katherine Piccinni, and independent Musa Jalis did not participate.

Click here to see the details, including broadcast times and channels.


the attachments to this post:


Electon Preview 2024 Primary


CD10 candidates forum March 2024 primary


AD15 candidates forum March 2024 primary


AD11 candidates forum March 2024 primary


CCCSupeD5 candidates forum March 2024 primary


This entry was posted on Thursday, February 8th, 2024 at 3:56 pm and is filed under News, Politics & Elections. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

No Comments so far.

Leave a Reply