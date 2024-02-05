Watch the Contra Costa County 2024 Primary Election candidate forums on cable TV or online

Hear from candidates for Supervisorial District 5, Assembly Districts 11 & 15 and Congressional District 10

Presented by Contra Costa TV, Elections Department and League of Women Voters of Diablo Valley

Contra Costa Television partners with the Contra Costa Elections Department and the League of Women Voters of Diablo Valley to bring you unbiased voter education information.

Watch 2024 Primary Election forums moderated by KTVU Anchor Claudine Wong, from Monday, February 5, 2024 – 8:00am to Thursday, February 29, 2024 – 7:00pm on Contra Costa County cable TV or watch the videos on the LWVDV YouTube channel or on the Contra Costa TV website.

Forums are scheduled for the following races:

Supervisor District 5 – watch on YouTube

All four candidates, Iztaccuahhtli Gonzalez, Jelani Killings, Shanelle Scales-Preston and Mike Barbanica participated.

Assembly District 11 – watch on YouTube

Only incumbent Lori Wilson, Democrat and challenger David Ennis, Republican. Democrat Jeffrey Flack and Republican Wanda Wallis did not participate.

Assembly District 15 – watch on YouTube

The three Democrats, Anamarie Avila Farias, Karen Mitchoff and Monica Wilson participated. Republican Sonia Ledo did not.

Congressional District 10 – watch on YouTube

Only candidates Joe Sweeney and El Sherbini Mohamed, both independents, participated. Incumbent Mark DeSaulnier, Democrat, and Republicans Nolan Lee Chen and Katherine Piccinni, and independent Musa Jalis did not participate.

Click here to see the details, including broadcast times and channels.



Electon Preview 2024 Primary





CD10 candidates forum March 2024 primary





AD15 candidates forum March 2024 primary





AD11 candidates forum March 2024 primary





CCCSupeD5 candidates forum March 2024 primary

