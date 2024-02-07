Shooting of two by assault victim ends in crash with uninvolved car in Antioch

Police seek all three unknown males, public’s help

By Lieutenant D. Bittner #3252, Antioch Police Community Policing Bureau

On Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, at 6:50 p.m., Antioch Police officers were dispatched to E. 18th Street and Hillcrest Avenue for multiple callers reporting gun shots followed by a vehicle collision with injuries. It was determined that two unknown males assaulted another male in a nearby parking lot. As the two initial assailants retreated to their vehicle, the assault victim retrieved a handgun and fired multiple gunshots at the vehicle as it was leaving the parking lot.

The vehicle performed a U-turn against a red light at the above intersection while fleeing from the gunfire and collided with an uninvolved vehicle traveling east on E. 18th Street. The occupants of the vehicle being shot at fled on foot after the collision and were not located. The shooter fled the scene in a vehicle and was not located. The driver of the uninvolved vehicle was transported to an area hospital with complaints of pain.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441.