Every four years, the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) must certify that each metropolitan planning organization (MPO) serving a transportation management area (TMA) — a designation by DOT of an urbanized area with a population over 200,000 as defined by the Bureau of the Census or smaller urbanized areas on request by the Governor and MPO — is carrying out the metropolitan planning process in adherence with federal statutes and regulations. The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) conduct a review of the metropolitan planning process within each TMA and jointly issue this certification on behalf of the DOT Secretary, in accordance with 49 U.S.C. 5303(k).

The FHWA and the FTA are hosting a public meeting as part of MTC’s certification review. This public meeting is an opportunity for Bay Area residents to directly address FHWA and FTA officials concerning your views on the transportation planning process in the San Francisco–Oakland metropolitan area. Participants can attend in person or via Zoom or submit written comments.

The meeting is scheduled for:

Tuesday, February 27, 2024, from 4:30–5:30 p.m.

Bay Area Metro Center, Yerba Buena Conference Room, First Floor

375 Beale Street, San Francisco, CA 94105

Participate on Zoom

Webinar ID: 863 1915 0671

iPhone One-Tap:

+13462487799,,86319150671# US (Houston)

+12532158782,,86319150671# US (Tacoma)

Join by Telephone (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

+1 408 638 0968 US (San Jose)

+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

833 548 0282 US Toll Free

877 853 5247 US Toll Free

Detailed instructions on participating via Zoom are available at: mtc.ca.gov/how-provide-public-comment-board-meeting-zoom

Members of the public participating by Zoom wishing to speak should use the “raise hand” feature or dial *9. When called upon, unmute yourself or dial *6. In order to get the full Zoom experience, please make sure your application is up to date.

This public meeting is part of a review that will assess compliance with federal regulations pertaining to the transportation planning process conducted by MTC, the California Department of Transportation, transit operators and local jurisdictions in the San Francisco–Oakland metropolitan area.

If you are unable to attend the meeting, written comments may be submitted via email to Cert.Review@dot.gov.

Written comments also can be mailed to:

Federal Highway Administration, California Division

650 Capitol Mall, Suite 4-100

Sacramento, CA 95814-4708

or

Federal Transit Administration, Region IX

90 Seventh Street, Suite 15-300

San Francisco, CA 94103-6701

請求幫助! | ¡Solicita Ayuda! | Request Assistance!

您是否需要我們協助翻譯其中一份文件的内容? 您是否需要大字體或盲文印刷的書面資料? 您是否需要手語或您所説語言的翻譯協助才能參與活動？

我們可以爲您提供幫助! 請致電 (415) 778-6757和我們聯係。為確保爲您提供適當的安排，請提前三天通知我們。對於TDD或聽障人士，請致電711，加州轉接服務，或 (800) 735-2929(TTY)，(800) 735-2922(語音)，然後要求轉接至 (415) 778-6700。

¿Necesita que alguno de nuestros documentos sea traducido? ¿Necesita nuestras comunicaciones escritas en letra grande o en Braille? ¿Necesita un intérprete del lenguaje de señas o un intérprete que hable su idiomapara poder participar?

¡Nosotros podemos ayudar! Comuníquese al (415) 778-6757. Necesitamos aviso con tres días de anticipación para proporcionar asistencia razonable. Para personas con discapacidad auditiva o TDD, llame al 711, California Relay Service, o al (800) 735-2929 (TTY) o al (800) 735-2922 (voz) y pida que lo comuniquen al (415) 778-6700.

Do you need one of our documents translated? Do you need written materials in large type or in Braille? Do you need a sign language interpreter or an interpreter who speaks your language in order to participate?

We can help! Please call us at (415) 778-6757. We require three days’ notice in order to provide reasonable accommodation. For TDD or hearing impaired, call 711, California Relay Service, or (800) 735-2929 (TTY) or (800) 735-2922 (voice) and ask to be relayed to (415) 778-6700.



