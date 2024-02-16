Navigating Veterans Benefits: TreVista partners with Patriot Angels to educate veterans and families

Virtual event will be held on Zoom on Tuesday, February 27

TreVista in Antioch is proud to announce its collaboration with Patriot Angels, a leading organization founded in 2012 to assist veterans and their families in accessing rightful benefits for long-term care and other essential services. To raise awareness and provide valuable information, TreVista invites all veterans and their families to a virtual presentation to be held on Zoom on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The presentation will be led by Mali Covington, Director of Senior Living Partnerships at Patriot Angels. Attendees must register in advance to receive a personalized event link to access the virtual presentation.

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Time: 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Location: Virtual Presentation on Zoom

RSVP: Reserve your space by contacting TreVista at 925-470-3395 or Antioch@TreVistaSeniorLiving.com.

Patriot Angels was established with the mission of connecting veterans with the assistance they rightfully deserve. Many veterans and their families are unaware of the benefits available to them, specifically designed to aid in covering the costs of long-term care and other essential services. Patriot Angels serves clients Nationwide by helping them navigate through the process of applying for Aid and Attendance, a monthly pension available to eligible Veterans and spouses to help them supplement the cost of long-term care. This event aims to shed light on these benefits and guide attendees through determining their eligibility. To date, Patriot Angels has helped nearly 20,000 Veterans and spouses be approved for benefits that allow them to be cared for with dignity and honor.

Join us for this informative session, where experts from Patriot Angels will share insights, answer questions, and guide attendees through the steps to uncover unclaimed benefits. Whether you’re a veteran or a family member, this event is an opportunity to learn more about the support available.

“At TreVista, we are committed to supporting our veterans and their families. Partnering with Patriot Angels aligns with our dedication to ensuring that those who have served our country receive the benefits they are entitled to,” says Tamsen Meierdierck, Senior Living Consultant at TreVista Senior Living and Memory Care.

For more information about the event, please contact TreVista at 925-470-3395 or email Antioch@TreVistaSeniorLiving.com.

To learn more about Tre Vista Senior Living & Memory Care visit https://trevistaseniorliving.com/.

Paid advertisement.



